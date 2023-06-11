AV Trade History

"AV Trade History" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which similar to the MetaTrader 5 "Trade History" or "Show trade history" setting, shows the closed trades in the chart. It also shows the orders history in the strategy tester, makes it easier to see them when testing expert advisors automated trading.


Improvements:

- Visibility is increased by line thickness and free choice of color.

- Additional information about the trade is visible when hovering over it, e.g. ticket, magic, comment, direction, lots, pips, profit.


Settings:

- Magic and order comment can be filtered, the symbol of the chart is automatically filtered.

- Colors and line settings are changeable.

- The RGB colors of the MT5 can be selected alternatively.

- The two colors mean either buy/sell or profit/loss.

- The arrows can be switched on and off. Helpful if arrows are already displayed. I like the setting with only initial arrows.

- The visible information is selectable.


Please report bugs.
