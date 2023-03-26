AV Stop Hunter

"AV Stop Hunter" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws entry arrows for long and short after so-called Stop Hunt candles and has several notifications about them. Since this is a smart money concept, the periods H1 and H4 are the best. Increasing volume improves the signal, lines and arrows are then thicker. The MQL5 variant has colored stop-hunting candles.


Definition:

Stop hunting, also known as stop running, is the practice of institutional traders (smart money) of driving the price to a certain level in order to fill large trading volumes through the many stops that are there.


Strategy:

"Stop Hunting" is when the wick of a candle extends above a previous 3 Bar Fractal Candle, but the candle body stays below that 3 Bar Fractal High. Many stops are fetched in this resistance zone:

a) Breakout traders go long above resistance and put their stop below it.
b) Range traders go short below resistance and put their stop above it.

So that both traders create buy positions above the resistance and sell positions below it.
Therefore, you should wait for these stop-hunter candles and then enter in the direction of the arrow, in this case short.

The target can be a lower resistance line or slightly under it to engage yourself in stop hunting.

Vice versa on the green arrows, the previous candle was a stop hunting candle, whose low was below the previous low of a 3 Bar Fractal Candle, but the body is above the fractal low. The expectation is that the price will move up. As with all entry signals, there are no guarantees.


Settings:

- Arrow size
- Arrow at entry (or high/low)
- Fractal 3er oder 5er

- Alert buy signal color
- Alert sell signal color
- Fractal meets body color
- Line size

- Draw x candles back at startup
- Minimum range (candles) 1 - 10
- Max. range (candles) 10 - 50

- Show alert
- Play sound alert (Enable Events)
- Send mail (Enable email notification)
- Send notification (Enable Push notification)


Please report bugs

Önerilen ürünler
Reversal Pattern Pro
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Göstergeler
Reversal Patterns Pro Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.  - Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. - Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping) - Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. Input parameters : - Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering - Donchian Period - RSI Period - RSI Oversold Level - RSI Overbought Level - Al
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Göstergeler
KT Renko Patterns, Renko grafiğini tuğla tuğla tarayarak, farklı finansal piyasalarda yatırımcılar tarafından sıkça kullanılan popüler grafik formasyonlarını tespit eder. Zaman tabanlı grafiklerle karşılaştırıldığında, Renko grafiklerinde işlem yapmak daha kolay ve belirgindir çünkü grafik sade ve temiz bir yapıya sahiptir. KT Renko Patterns birçok Renko formasyonunu içerir ve bunların çoğu Prashant Shah'ın “Renko Grafikleriyle Karlı Ticaret” adlı kitabında ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Bu g
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Göstergeler
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Göstergeler
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Göstergeler
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Göstergeler
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Göstergeler
Profesyonel trader’lar ve değerlendirme hesapları (Prop) için Risk Yönetimi ve Limit İzleme Göstergesi Bu araç, risk yönetimi ve limitlere ilişkin bilgileri grafikte yalnızca görüntüler ve karar verme sürecinde odaklanmanıza yardımcı olur. Gösterge hiçbir işlemi açmaz/kapatmaz/değiştirmez ve Uzman Danışmanlar (EA) ile çakışmaz. Özellikler Günlük ve toplam drawdown izleme Günlük ve toplam drawdown’ı Bakiye (Balance) veya Özsermaye (Equity) bazında hesaplar ve gösterir (ayar yapılabilir). Tanımla
KT Double Top Bottom MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
The double top bottom pattern is arguably one of the technical analysis's most popular chart patterns. These patterns are used to capitalize on recurring patterns and identify trend reversal patterns, thereby creating well-placed entry and exit levels. The KT Double Top Bottom is based on these patterns and fine-tunes the trade signal development process for traders. Features It's based on one of the most reliable trading patterns and brings some fine-tuning and automation to the process. Also
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, H.M.Gartley'in ("Borsadaki Kârlar", 1935г) gelişmelerine göre harmonik kalıpları (XABCD) tanımlar. Perspektif projeksiyonunda D noktasını bir nokta olarak yansıtır (ayarlarda ProjectionD_Mode = true değerini belirtin). Yeniden çizilmez. Çalışma zaman dilimine ait bir çubuk kapandığında, eğer belirlenen formasyon noktası Patterns_Fractal_Bars çubukları sırasında hareket etmediyse grafikte (beklenen fiyat hareketi yönünde) bir ok belirir. Bu andan itibaren ok kalıcı olarak grafikte ka
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Göstergeler
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Delta Pro Scalper
Prasetyo Gunawan
Göstergeler
Delta Pro Scalper - Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution, Delta Pro Scalper is a TREND indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend without redrawing or delay.  The indicator uses candlestick OHLC data and analyzing them to determine up trend or down trend, You MUST wait till closing candle, once the dot appear the next open candle you can open buy or sell position. Red Dot = Bearish Trend (Open SELL) Yellow Dot = Bullish Trend (Open BUY) Here's the f
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Göstergeler
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
Göstergeler
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Göstergeler
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Göstergeler
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Gravitas
Francesco Grassi
Göstergeler
Gravitas indicator – High quality / Non-repainting Signals for day trading If you are sick and tired of not being profitable each month or you simply want a safe earning while you are studying the markets or while you practice and master your strategy give this indicator a try. I called this indicator “Gravitas” as indication of seriousness and importance that trading is for me and respect for the market and the other traders involved in it. I developed it last
Scalping Channel System
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Indicator Name: Scalping Channel System Description: The Scalping Channel System indicator is a powerful tool for analyzing market trends and identifying potential entry points. It is designed for trader convenience and minimizes the need for constant market monitoring. The indicator sends PUSH and EMAIL notifications when a trade signal appears, allowing traders to avoid staying in front of the screen all the time. Advantages of the Indicator: Visually clear arrow signals for easy analysis. Com
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Chart Pattern MT4
Young Ho Seo
Göstergeler
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Göstergeler
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
TrendWavePattern
Wartono
Göstergeler
TrendWavePattern  an another way to trade with a harmonic pattern, a maestro classic pattern . I made some improvements and combinations with my own strategy. Trend direction, buy-sell signal ,hi-low area and pivot line. These will be helpful for trader to read the current market condition. So it is not blindly following the pattern itself but also following other informations from the market. Readable chart appearance . Designed to be user friendly even you are a new trader. BUY-SELL zone, Tak
Scalping Snake Pro
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Scalping Snake Pro is a unique scalping indicator that shows the trader the price reversal moments and does not redraw. This indicator, unlike many others on the Internet, does not redraw its values. It draws signals on the very first bar, which allows you not to be late with opening deals. This indicator sends notifications to the trader by phone and email when a signal appears. You get all this functionality for only $147. How to trade with this indicator? Open the H1 timeframe. Currency pai
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ultimate Trader Panosu — Hareket Edeni Ticaret Et Hareket Edeni Açıklıkla Ticaret Et Bu araç ilk kullanım günü içinde kendini geri kazanır. Günün hemen hemen her anında bir sembol trend içindedir. Tek ihtiyacınız olan şey farkındalıktır. Ultimate Trader Panosu (UTD), neyin hareket ettiğini ve hangi yönde hareket ettiğini anlık olarak bilinç içinde tutarak akışı takip edebilmeniz için sizi akışla mücadele etmek yerine hazırlar. Tescilli CSM algoritması tarafından desteklenen UTD, korelasyon, yön
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" ZigZag on Trend " göstergesi, fiyat hareketinin yönünü belirlemenin yanı sıra bir çubuk ve pip hesaplayıcıdır. Zikzak şeklinde sunulan bir trend çizgisi ile fiyatın yönünü izleyen bir trend göstergesi ve trend yönünde geçen çubuk sayısını ve dikey ölçekteki nokta sayısını hesaplayan bir sayaçtan oluşur. (Hesaplamalar çubuğun açılmasıyla yapılır) Gösterge yeniden çizilmez. Kolaylık sağlamak için renkli çubuklar veya çizgiler şeklinde tasarlanmıştır. Tüm TF'lerde kullanılabilir, ancak en iyisi M
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AMD Uyarlanabilir Hareketli Ortalama (AAMA) AAMA, MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş, piyasa koşullarına göre tepkisini otomatik olarak ayarlayan bir uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler: Kaufman Verimlilik Oranı’na dayalı uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama – güçlü trendlerde hızlı tepki verir, yatay piyasalarda gürültüyü filtreler 4 AMD piyasa aşamasının otomatik tespiti: Birikim (Accumulation), Yükseliş (Markup), Dağıtım (Distribution), Düşüş (Markdown) ATR aracılığıyla
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Göstergeler
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Grafikleri yapılandıran ve döngüsel fiyat hareketlerini belirleyen teknik bir gösterge. Herhangi bir grafik üzerinde çalışabilirim. Birkaç çeşit bildirim var. Grafiğin kendisinde ek oklar var. Tarihe yeniden bakmadan, mumun kapanışına dair çalışmalar. M5 ve üzeri TF önerilir. Kullanımı ve yapılandırması kolay parametreler. Farklı parametrelere sahip 2 indikatörü kullanırken, bunları diğer indikatörler olmadan da kullanabilirsiniz. 2 giriş parametresi vardır Döngüsellik ve Sinyal Süresi Bu 2 pa
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
VolumeProfile
Robert Hess
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Descption: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). So you can locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage about other market participants. Features: Customizable Volume Profile / Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points Works on all timeframes Also available for MT5 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/mark
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Göstergeler
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precision Index Osilatörü (Pi-Osc) - Precision Trading Systems'dan Roger Medcalf Sürüm 2, grafiklerinizde hızlı bir şekilde yüklenmek üzere dikkatle yeniden kodlandı ve deneyimi artırmak için bazı teknik geliştirmeler de içerdi. Pi-Osc, herkesin stoplarını almak için zorlanan pazarların gitmek zorunda kaldığı aşırı yorgunluk noktalarını bulmak için tasarlanmış doğru ticaret zamanlama sinyalleri sunmak amacıyla oluşturuldu. Bu ürün, aşırı noktaların nerede olduğunu bilmek gibi yaşlı bir sorun
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Şimdi RFI SEVİYELERİ satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş seviye göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 Ana fonksiyonları: Satıcı ve alıcıların aktif bölgelerini görüntüler! Gösterge, satın alma ve satışlar için tüm doğru ilk dürtü seviyelerini/bölgelerini görüntüler. Giriş noktaları arayışının başladığı bu seviyeler/bölgeler etkinleştirildiğinde, seviyeler renk değiştirir ve belirli renklerle doldurulur. Ayrıca, duru
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AV Stop Hunter MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Stop Hunter MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws entry arrows for long and short after so-called Stop Hunt candles and has several notifications about them. Since this is a smart money concept , the periods H1 and H4 are the best. Increasing volume improves the signal, lines and arrows are then thicker. The MQL5 variant has colored stop-hunting candles. NEW: Signal Buffer: 1, 0 or -1 Definition : Stop hunting, also known as stop running, is the practice of institutional trad
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA is only the Minlot version to try out. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, continue selling o
FREE
AV Level EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with 0)
FREE
AV Level EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with
FREE
AV Preview MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Preview MT5" is an Expert Advisor designed to make it easier to view my MT5 demo indicators. Some of them need trades, which is why this EA carries out a few trades based on simple logic. These indicators can be turned on or off: - "AV Trade History MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Grid MT5" - "AV Monitor MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Stop Hunter MT5" - "AV SuperTrend MT5" - "AV Donchian Channel MT5" - "AV Forecast MT5" Instructions: - Download the desired demo indicators (are then in the "
FREE
AV Trade History
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Trade History" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which similar to the MetaTrader 5 "Trade History" or "Show trade history" setting, shows the closed trades in the chart. It also shows the orders history in the strategy tester, makes it easier to see them when testing expert advisors automated trading. Improvements : - Visibility is increased by line thickness and free choice of color. - Additional information about the trade is visible when hovering over it, e.g. ticket, magic, comment,
AV Grid
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Grid" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation . Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading. It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart. Improvements : - Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals - Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense) - Vertical lines are each in two periods (main and i
AV Monitor
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Monitor" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best? I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to track
AV SuperTrend
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV SuperTrend" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. The supertrend indicator is popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis. Supertrend indicator signals can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds. Settings : - Period - Multiplier - Alert buy signal: arrow color - Alert sell signal: arrow color - Alert yes/no - Sound: choice or no - Email yes/no
AV Level EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it doe
AV SuperTrend EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV SuperTrend EA" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open. An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries. The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the range
AV Donchian Channel
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Donchian Channel" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line. Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing. See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy. Settings: - Donchian Channel Period - Colors and widths of the lines - Colors and widths of price labels Please report bugs to me.
AV Forecast
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Forecast" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart from historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath H1 Scr
AV Dax Breakout EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dax index M5 Strategy "AV Dax Breakout EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy . Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index. After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back to the
AV Trade History MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Trade History MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which similar to the "Trade History" or "Show trade history" setting, shows the closed trades on the chart. It also shows the orders history in the strategy tester, makes it easier to see them when testing expert advisors automated trading. Improvements : - Visibility is increased by line thickness and free choice of color. - Additional information about the trade is visible when hovering over it, e.g. ticket, magic, comment, direction
AV Monitor MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Monitor MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best? I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to t
AV Grid MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
1 (1)
Göstergeler
"AV Grid MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation . Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading. It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart. Improvements : - Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals - Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense) - Vertical lines are each in two periods (main
AV SuperTrend MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV SuperTrend MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5. The supertrend indicator is popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis. Supertrend indicator signals can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds. Settings: - Period - Multiplier - Alert buy signal: arrow color - Alert sell signal: arrow color - Alert yes/no - Sound: choice or no - Email yes/
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA has more settings than the free Minlot version. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, cont
AV Level EA MT5 Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA MT5 Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it
AV SuperTrend EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV SuperTrend EA MT5" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open. An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries. The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the r
AV Donchian Channel MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Donchian Channel MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line. Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing. See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy. Settings: - Donchian Channel Period - Colors and widths of the lines - Colors and widths of price labels Please report bugs to me.
AV Forecast MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Forecast MT5" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart based on historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath
AV Dax Breakout EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dax index M5 Strategy "AV Dax Breakout EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy . Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index. After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend MT5" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt