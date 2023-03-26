"AV Stop Hunter" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws entry arrows for long and short after so-called Stop Hunt candles and has several notifications about them. Since this is a smart money concept, the periods H1 and H4 are the best. Increasing volume improves the signal, lines and arrows are then thicker. The MQL5 variant has colored stop-hunting candles.





Definition :



Stop hunting, also known as stop running, is the practice of institutional traders (smart money) of driving the price to a certain level in order to fill large trading volumes through the many stops that are there.





Strategy :



"Stop Hunting" is when the wick of a candle extends above a previous 3 Bar Fractal Candle, but the candle body stays below that 3 Bar Fractal High. Many stops are fetched in this resistance zone:



a) Breakout traders go long above resistance and put their stop below it.

b) Range traders go short below resistance and put their stop above it.



So that both traders create buy positions above the resistance and sell positions below it.

Therefore, you should wait for these stop-hunter candles and then enter in the direction of the arrow, in this case short.



The target can be a lower resistance line or slightly under it to engage yourself in stop hunting.



Vice versa on the green arrows, the previous candle was a stop hunting candle, whose low was below the previous low of a 3 Bar Fractal Candle, but the body is above the fractal low. The expectation is that the price will move up. As with all entry signals, there are no guarantees.





Settings :



- Arrow size

- Arrow at entry (or high/low)

- Fractal 3er oder 5er



- Alert buy signal color

- Alert sell signal color

- Fractal meets body color

- Line size



- Draw x candles back at startup

- Minimum range (candles) 1 - 10

- Max. range (candles) 10 - 50



- Show alert

- Play sound alert (Enable Events)

- Send mail (Enable email notification)

- Send notification (Enable Push notification)





Please report bugs



