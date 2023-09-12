"AV SuperTrend" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. Theis popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis.can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds.- Period- Multiplier- Alert buy signal: arrow color- Alert sell signal: arrow color- Alert yes/no- Sound: choice or no- Email yes/no- Push message yes/no- Trailing buy line (color, width and style)- Trailing sell line (color, width and style)Especially the multiplier is used to get the line closer to the price or further away.I heard the tip that you should use 3 x supertrends in the chart to better identify sideways phases.Sideways phases can be avoided by all 3 supertrends having to show the same trend direction.Settings 3 x SuperTrend for sideways phases:- Period each 10- 1 x multiplier: 1.0- 1 x multiplier: 2.0- 1 x multiplier: 3.0



