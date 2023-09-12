AV SuperTrend

"AV SuperTrend" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. The supertrend indicator is popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis.

Supertrend indicator signals can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds.


Settings:

- Period
- Multiplier
- Alert buy signal: arrow color
- Alert sell signal: arrow color

- Alert yes/no
- Sound: choice or no
- Email yes/no
- Push message yes/no

- Trailing buy line (color, width and style)
- Trailing sell line (color, width and style)

Especially the multiplier is used to get the line closer to the price or further away.


I heard the tip that you should use 3 x supertrends in the chart to better identify sideways phases.
Sideways phases can be avoided by all 3 supertrends having to show the same trend direction.

Settings 3 x SuperTrend for sideways phases:

- Period each 10
- 1 x multiplier: 1.0
- 1 x multiplier: 2.0
- 1 x multiplier: 3.0


Önerilen ürünler
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Akış Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesidir - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracıdır! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Akış Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Gösterge, aşırı satış ve aşırı alım bölgelerini belirlemek için fiyat ve hacim verilerini kullanır. - Osilatör, Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Gann Square of 144
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Gann Kutusu (veya Gann Meydanı), W.D. Gann'ın "Piyasa tahminleri için matematiksel formül" makalesine dayanan bir pazar analiz yöntemidir. Bu gösterge üç Kare modelini çizebilir: 90, 52(104), 144. Altı ızgara çeşidi ve iki yay çeşidi vardır. Bir grafik üzerinde aynı anda birden fazla kare çizebilirsiniz. Parametreler Square — Gann kare modelinin seçimi 90 — 90'ın karesi (veya dokuzun karesi); 52 (104) — 52'nin karesi (veya 104); 144 — 144'ün evrensel karesi; 144 (full) — karenin "tam" versiyo
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Göstergeler
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Kangaroo Tailz
Brenden Caleb Luebeck
Göstergeler
Looking for an indicator that identifies high-probability price action patterns? Love counter-trend trading? The Kangaroo Tailz indicator might be just for you. This indicator is meant to be used as a reversal detector. I personally would rather enter a position at the beginning of a trend rather than catch the last couple of moves. This indicator does a good job of alerting when price may reverse by identifying price action patterns that occur frequently in markets. Even though this indicator i
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Kurt Dalgalarını Keşfedin - En İyi Ticaret Aracınız! Herhangi bir zaman diliminde Kurt Dalgalarını kolayca tespit etmek için güçlü bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Daha fazla aramayın! Kurt Dalgaları göstergemiz bu işi zahmetsizce halleder. İşte neden sizin için mükemmel olduğunu anlatıyoruz: Ana Özellikler: Otomatik Algılama:   Kurt Dalgaları göstergemiz a
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "RSI SPEED" MT4 için - harika bir tahmin aracı, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Bu göstergenin hesaplanması fizik denklemlerine dayanmaktadır. RSI SPEED, RSI'nin kendisinin 1. türevidir. - RSI SPEED, ana trend yönündeki girişleri scalping için iyidir. - Uygun trend göstergesiyle birlikte kullanın, örneğin HTF MA (resimlerdeki gibi). - RSI SPEED göstergesi, RSI'nin yönünü ne kadar hızlı değiştirdiğini gösterir - çok hassastır. - Momentum ticaret stratejileri için RSI SPEED gösterg
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Three Overlapping Bollinger Indicator
GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
Göstergeler
SPECIAL PRICE  Great offers on all products. Great opportunities. Three overlapping Bollinger. This indicator is ready for use with three overlapping bollinger bands. Ideal for traders who love bollinger bands who in this way can see directly from a graph how the bollinger bands move in a higher Timeframe without having to change the graph and timeframe. This indicator identifies the real squeezes that start on three different timeframes. The signal thus becomes more valid and certain.
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Trend Osilatörü - gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesi, etkili bir ticaret aracıdır! - Gelişmiş yeni hesaplama yöntemi kullanılır - "Hesaplama için fiyat" parametresi için 20 seçenek. - Şimdiye kadar geliştirilen en akıcı osilatör. - Yükselen trendler için yeşil renk, düşen trendler için kırmızı renk. - Aşırı satım değerleri: 5'in altında, Aşırı alım değerleri: 95'in üzerinde. - Bu göstergeyle standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. - PC ve Mobil uyarılarla. // H
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   RSI Divergence + FVG Signal   indicator combines   Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence   with   Fair Value Gap (FVG)   detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbal
MA Acceleration mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için Hareketli Ortalama Hızlanması, Yeniden Boyanma Yok. MA Hızlanması - "MA Hızı" göstergesi için yardımcı araç olarak tasarlanmış bir scalping göstergesidir. - Bu göstergenin hesaplanması fizik denklemlerine dayanmaktadır. Size hareketli ortalama çizgisinin ivmesini gösterecektir. - MA Hızlanması ile standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. SMA, EMA ve LWMA için kullanmak mümkündür. - MA Hızlanması, karşılık gelen Hareketli Ortalamanın 2.
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Göstergeler
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Göstergeler
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Göstergeler
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Göstergeler
SimSim Arrow Momentum standart bir "Momentum" indikatörüdür, ancak ok versiyonundadır. MetaTrader 5 için sürüm Gösterge parametreleri standart olanlara benzerdir, artı bir ek parametre Delta'dır. Delta = 0 - 100 100 değerinden itibaren sapmalar. 100 göstergesinin seviyesini değiştirmek, artı ve eksi yapmak mümkündür. Gösterge, fiyat seviye çizgisini = 100 +- Delta'yı geçtiğinde sinyal üretir. İşlem için "KONTROL İŞLEMİ" aktif edildiğinde, indikatör sinyaline dayalı işlemler otomatik olarak a
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Venamax   - bu en iyi hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. Gösterge özellikleri: Bu, rahat ve karlı ticaret için Magic ve iki Blok trend oku içeren süper bir göstergedir. Grafikte blokları değiştirmek için Kırmızı Düğme görüntülenir. Magic, gösterge ayarlarında ayarlanır, böylece göstergeyi farklı Blokları görüntüleyen iki grafiğe yükleyebilirsiniz. Gold Venamax farklı ok tam
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Göstergeler
Top Bottom Tracker , piyasa trendini analiz eden ve trendin en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerini tespit edebilen sofistike algoritmalara dayanan bir göstergedir / MT5 sürümü . Fiyat 500$'a ulaşana kadar kademeli olarak artacaktır. Sonraki fiyat --> $99 Özellikler Yeniden boyama yok Bu gösterge, yeni veriler geldiğinde değerlerini değiştirmez İşlem çiftleri Tüm forex çiftleri Zaman Dilimi Tüm zaman dilimleri Parametreler ==== Gösterge yapılandırması ==== Konfigürasyon parametresi // 40
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Göstergeler
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AV Stop Hunter MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Stop Hunter MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws entry arrows for long and short after so-called Stop Hunt candles and has several notifications about them. Since this is a smart money concept , the periods H1 and H4 are the best. Increasing volume improves the signal, lines and arrows are then thicker. The MQL5 variant has colored stop-hunting candles. NEW: Signal Buffer: 1, 0 or -1 Definition : Stop hunting, also known as stop running, is the practice of institutional trad
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA is only the Minlot version to try out. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, continue selling o
FREE
AV Level EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with 0)
FREE
AV Level EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with
FREE
AV Preview MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Preview MT5" is an Expert Advisor designed to make it easier to view my MT5 demo indicators. Some of them need trades, which is why this EA carries out a few trades based on simple logic. These indicators can be turned on or off: - "AV Trade History MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Grid MT5" - "AV Monitor MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Stop Hunter MT5" - "AV SuperTrend MT5" - "AV Donchian Channel MT5" - "AV Forecast MT5" Instructions: - Download the desired demo indicators (are then in the "
FREE
AV Trade History
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Trade History" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which similar to the MetaTrader 5 "Trade History" or "Show trade history" setting, shows the closed trades in the chart. It also shows the orders history in the strategy tester, makes it easier to see them when testing expert advisors automated trading. Improvements : - Visibility is increased by line thickness and free choice of color. - Additional information about the trade is visible when hovering over it, e.g. ticket, magic, comment,
AV Grid
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Grid" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation . Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading. It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart. Improvements : - Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals - Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense) - Vertical lines are each in two periods (main and i
AV Stop Hunter
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Stop Hunter" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws entry arrows for long and short after so-called Stop Hunt candles and has several notifications about them. Since this is a smart money concept , the periods H1 and H4 are the best. Increasing volume improves the signal, lines and arrows are then thicker. The MQL5 variant has colored stop-hunting candles. Definition : Stop hunting, also known as stop running, is the practice of institutional traders (smart money) of driving the pr
AV Monitor
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Monitor" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best? I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to track
AV Level EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it doe
AV SuperTrend EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV SuperTrend EA" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open. An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries. The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the range
AV Donchian Channel
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Donchian Channel" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line. Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing. See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy. Settings: - Donchian Channel Period - Colors and widths of the lines - Colors and widths of price labels Please report bugs to me.
AV Forecast
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Forecast" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart from historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath H1 Scr
AV Dax Breakout EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dax index M5 Strategy "AV Dax Breakout EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy . Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index. After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back to the
AV Trade History MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Trade History MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which similar to the "Trade History" or "Show trade history" setting, shows the closed trades on the chart. It also shows the orders history in the strategy tester, makes it easier to see them when testing expert advisors automated trading. Improvements : - Visibility is increased by line thickness and free choice of color. - Additional information about the trade is visible when hovering over it, e.g. ticket, magic, comment, direction
AV Monitor MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Monitor MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best? I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to t
AV Grid MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
1 (1)
Göstergeler
"AV Grid MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation . Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading. It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart. Improvements : - Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals - Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense) - Vertical lines are each in two periods (main
AV SuperTrend MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV SuperTrend MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5. The supertrend indicator is popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis. Supertrend indicator signals can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds. Settings: - Period - Multiplier - Alert buy signal: arrow color - Alert sell signal: arrow color - Alert yes/no - Sound: choice or no - Email yes/
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA has more settings than the free Minlot version. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, cont
AV Level EA MT5 Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA MT5 Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it
AV SuperTrend EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV SuperTrend EA MT5" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open. An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries. The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the r
AV Donchian Channel MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Donchian Channel MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line. Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing. See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy. Settings: - Donchian Channel Period - Colors and widths of the lines - Colors and widths of price labels Please report bugs to me.
AV Forecast MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Forecast MT5" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart based on historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath
AV Dax Breakout EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dax index M5 Strategy "AV Dax Breakout EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy . Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index. After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend MT5" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt