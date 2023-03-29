"AV Grid" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation.

Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading.



It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart.





Improvements:



- Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals



- Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense)



- Vertical lines are each in two periods (main and intermediate lines) instead of arbitrary positioning



- Grid color and style of the lines are freely selectable (2 x horizontal + 2 x vertical)



- "Background" also causes the position label to be displayed (right and bottom)



- Tooltips of the lines can be switched on and off and show the position (price or date/time)





Abbreviations:



- Y10 = 10 years

- MN6 = 6 months

- W = 1 week

- D = 1 day

- H8 = 8 hours





The indicator calculates its own horizontal line spacing, so you don't have to constantly adjust them. A big advantage in my opinion.



By using the same foreground and background color in the chart with "Background" setting of all 4 line styles = false, you can create your own plain chart axes.



Please report bugs.