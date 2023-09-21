AV Monitor

"AV Monitor" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best?

I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to track the account development.

NEW:

- It is now possible to drag multiple indicators into one chart (see screenshot)
- The order comment can now be filtered
- There are now price labels (except on the equity because that's too much wriggling and blinking)


Settings:

- Start balance: Price from which all curves begin
- Show balance & equity: yes/no
- Show short & long positions: yes/no
- Show zero line: yes/no

- Start date: Date from which all curves begin
- Filter symbol: DJ30 (also for DJ30.c)
- Filter Magic: 12345 (must be exactly right)
- Filter Comment

- Textfarbe für die Filter
- Textfarbe für die Balance
- Textfarbe für die Equity
- Textfarbe für die Long-Positions
- Textfarbe für die Short-Positions
- Textfarbe für die Margin

- Text size: Legend text size
- Text position: Dropdown
- Text distance: adjustment legend


Please report bugs.
