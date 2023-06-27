The Hidden Gap EA

This EA is based on the Indice gaps between todays open price and yesturdays closing price. On Metatrader these are not shown as we only see a 24hr chart. If we want to know the gap between the open at 16:30 and yesturdays close at 23:30 on the SP500 this EA will reveal the gap. On Indices these types of Gap close approximately 60% of the time within the same day and is demonstrated on the panel which records previous gap closures and provides to the user a statistical proof of gaps closing for any Indice market its applied to.   

But also we need to know exactly when the gap will close. This I have discovered can be found when price breaks through a previous low for a down gap or breaks through a previous high for an up gap. Think about this! If price is breaking a new low and there's been a down gap it means price is bearish and will probably continue selling off till price reaches the close. Remember! As proven these gaps close 60% of the close. You can see all this for your self on backtest! 

Thats how this EA gets its prediction of price direction and gives this system perfect timing for a truly remarkable strike rate.

When a gap occurs it draws a line projecting outward from yesturdays close to todays open then draws an entry arrow followed by 2 take profit lines based on the distance of current open to yesturdays close.

For a more detailed explanation as to the methodology behind this Indicator please click here! 

For MT5 EA Version click here
For the Free MT5 Indicator Version click here   
For the Free MT4 Indicator Version click here! 

Features :

  • Open system clear to see how and why it works
  • Unique gaps revealed, hidden by 24hr Chart
  • High Probability trades! Indice Gaps combined with HiLo Break for solid entry
  • Prove efficacy of system with stats on panel 
  • Follow the smart money
  • Trading shouldnt be emotional but people are. EA's take the emotions away
  • No martingale, grid averaging or no stop loss trading

Recommendations : 

  • SP500 or any other Indice Market 
  • Recommended Timeframe M30
  • Any Reputable Broker
  • Leverage at 1:30 or greater 

Settings : 

Trade Management

  • Classic - If true we use the Take Profit 1 to either move stop to break even or close half lot size 
  • Trailing - If true we instead start trailing our stop loss when we reach Take Profit 1

Classic Settings : 

  • Stop Loss Size - A choice of 1:1 upto 5:1 Risk Reward Ratio. Based on the distance between open order price and yesturdays close
  • Break Even or Half Lot Size - Break Even true will move stop to break even when Take Profit 1 is met likewise Half Lot Size true will close half the lot when Take Profit 1 is met

Trailing Settings : 

  • Trailing Stop (Volatility) - Trailing Stop will adjust according to the size of Average True Range EG If ATR=100, 1.2 x 65 = 78 so, Trailing Stop = 120    
  • Minimum Profit (Volatility) - Minimum Profit will adjust according to the size of Average True Range EG  If ATR=100, 0.6 x 100 = 39 so, Minimum Profit = 60
  • Stop Loss (Volatility) - Stop will adjust according to value of Average True Range EG If ATR=100, and Stop Loss = 1.0 then Stop Loss will be 100 points because 1.0 x 100 = 100

Trade Settings 

  • HiLo Break Switch - If true will signal only when a high or low break occurs   RECOMMENDED Default True
  • Pre Open Signal - If we want to signal before the open. Sets by the hour EG 2 = 2hrs before the open
  • Points From Gap Close - If we want the order to close just before close is met we can input how many points  
  • Points From Take Profit 1 - If we want to make Take Profit slightly earlier then we can input here as percentage 0.1 = 10%, 0.2 = 20%
  • Points From Highest/Lowest Pending Order - If we want the pending order slightly move back from highest lowest. Again as percentage 0.1 = 10%, 0.2 = 20%
  • Lookback for Highest/Lowest - The amount bars we count from current bar to recognise highest lowest price  RECOMMENDED Default 4      
  • Place we start finding Fractal - The bar we start counting our new highest high or lowest low   RECOMMENDED Default 2

Volume & Gap Size

  • Under Average Volume - If true will only signal on under average volume 
  • Under Average Gap Size - If true will only signal on under average gap size

Start & End Hour

  • Market Open - Todays Open   
  • Market Close - Yesturdays Close 



