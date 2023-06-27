The Hidden Gap EA

This EA is based on the Indice gaps between todays open price and yesturdays closing price. On Metatrader these are not shown as we only see a 24hr chart. If we want to know the gap between the open at 16:30 and yesturdays close at 23:30 on the SP500 this EA will reveal the gap. On Indices these types of Gap close approximately 60% of the time within the same day and is demonstrated on the panel which records previous gap closures and provides to the user a statistical proof of gaps closing for any Indice market its applied to.

But also we need to know exactly when the gap will close. This I have discovered can be found when price breaks through a previous low for a down gap or breaks through a previous high for an up gap. Think about this! If price is breaking a new low and there's been a down gap it means price is bearish and will probably continue selling off till price reaches the close. Remember! As proven these gaps close 60% of the close. You can see all this for your self on backtest!

Thats how this EA gets its prediction of price direction and gives this system perfect timing for a truly remarkable strike rate.