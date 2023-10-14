Steady Growth Bot

This is an incredibly powerful EA that can pass challenges and be used to manage funds.

This is a trend following strategy that trades in the direction of a higher timeframe such as the daily. It executes trades by intervals on the small timeframes such as the 15m or the 5m. Whenever price action is overbought/oversold with RSI + S&R. All open trades close once the profit target is reached. Since this is a trend following EA, this bot comes with a powerful built-in trailing stop loss mechanism to maximize profit.



== WHICH PAIRS TO TRADE ACCORDING TO ACCOUNT SIZE ==

$1,000: EURUSD or GBPUSD $2,500: EURUSD + GBPUSD $5,000: EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDNZD + NZDCAD $10,000: EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDNZD + NZDCAD $25,000: EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDNZD + NZDCAD + USDCHF + CADCHF





== BACKTESTING ==

When backtesting this EA, it's best to start with a balance of $1,000. The default settings that come with this EA are ready to trade small accounts.





== REQUIREMENTS ==



Minimum equity: $500. For every $1,000, you should only trade 1 pair. For example, if you start with $500, you should only trade EURUSD or GBPUSD until you reach $2,500. Once you reach $2,500, you can then add a second pair as explained above.





== THING TO NOTE ==



Best to disable this EA around central bank meetings to maintain little drawdown.

Use of VPS is recommended but not required.

Recommended Timeframe: 5 Minute

Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF .

If using Steady Growth to pass challenges, it’s best to start with at least $25,000 and trade 4 pairs.

If you're using this EA for your own personal broker account, I suggest starting with at least $1,000.



== PROP FIRM USAGE ==

Best to use this bot with prop firms that have no restrictions on news trading. The EA's default settings are designed for $25,000 prop accounts. Best use the default settings with 4 pairs to reach 10% profit with less than 4.5% drawdown in under 30 days.

This EA works well with funded prop and broker accounts. Contact me at DM for set files. I can provide you with the most optimized set files for your prop firm or broker account. Just let me know the size of the account and I'll send you the set file for best performance.





== COMMITTED TO CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT ==



We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our MT4 EA to provide you with the best possible trading experience. By choosing our expert advisor, you are investing in a product backed by specialized research and development.





== REGARDING FEEDBACK ==



If customers encounter any issues, we hope that they will first contact our customer service team through private messages to describe the situation, allowing us to resolve issues promptly.







