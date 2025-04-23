Golden Daybreak for Gold

IMPORTANT! Only Works in XAU/USD

Introducing a sophisticated algorithmic trading strategy, meticulously designed for the exclusive operation on the Gold (XAU/USD) currency pair. This Expert Advisor is based on the confluence of specific hourly confirmation signals and the validation of the CCI indicator, exclusively generating high-probability buy signals.

Trade execution occurs only when predefined and rigorous criteria are met, with an automatic closure scheduled at a designated time, optimizing time management and market exposure.

A central component of this strategy is its intelligent "grid trading" system. This advanced module is designed to effectively manage positions that initially do not evolve favorably, implementing strategic adjustments to mitigate risk and seek trade recovery.

The default parameters incorporated into this system are the result of an exhaustive optimization and backtesting process covering historical Gold market data since 2004. This rigorous analysis has allowed for the adjustment of parameters to strengthen the strategy against various economic conditions and significant market events, including the 2008 financial crisis, the European sovereign debt crisis of 2015, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the trade tensions of late 2024 and early 2025.

A minimum deposit of 5000 USD is recommended to operate with a micro-lot size of 0.01 on Gold, assuming a standard contract size of 100 units and leverage between 1:100 and 1:500. These parameters have been defined to maintain a controlled risk profile consistent with the nature of the strategy.

The implementation of this automated strategy offers a disciplined and systematic approach to XAU/USD trading, capitalizing on buy opportunities identified with high precision and managing the inherent market uncertainty through its advanced grid trading system. The importance of using the default configuration, which has been empirically validated through extensive historical simulations, is emphasized.

Installation Details:

When you acquire my strategy, no additional configuration is needed other than dragging it onto the XAU/USD chart on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe. It is important to note the following:

  • Minimum Account Balance: $5,000

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

  • Server Time: By default, the times are set to where most servers are synchronized, but the times must match the following:

    • Analysis Start Time: 6:00 PM NY
    • Analysis End Time: 7:00 PM NY
    • Execution Time: 8:00 PM NY
    • Close Time: 8:00 AM NY

    Ensure that the New York (NY) times are synchronized with your server time. I use NY time due to my geolocation. (This is of utmost importance as it is the foundation of the strategy; if you have any questions, you can ask me personally).

  • It is recommended not to touch the other default parameters, as they have been thoroughly tested and deemed ideal for market eventualities.

Be patient. The strategy is designed for Day Trading and only opens one trade per day. If conditions are not favorable, it activates the intelligent grid and seeks the best conditions to exit.

In the 20 years of testing, positions have always been closed. Only on 3 specific occasions has a position remained open for 3 months, waiting to be closed correctly. These are isolated events that are part of the global situation. You only need to be patient and follow the rules.

If you are looking for a faster strategy, this is not the ideal one. This strategy requires time and patience.

Approximately, you can achieve an average of 30% annually, based on the 20 years of study. In the worst-case scenario, with one of the strongest drops occurring in November 2024, which was around 20,000 points measured from MetaTrader, there was a floating drawdown of 35% until the market recovered.

ONLY OPEN BUYS



