Nalim

  • RIGHT NOW, this Trading Expert is connected online to the international objective monitoring service myfxbook (in the search for the monitoring service itself, enter either Nalim or Nalim115)
  • The expert's performance has been confirmed by this monitoring service for almost a WHOLE YEAR.

Please note that the seller cannot in any way influence the results of international objective monitoring.

  • For those who don't like fiddling with settings
  • Requires no specialized knowledge
  • The Trading Expert is extremely easy to install and use
  • No experiments, no optimizations needed
  • Everything is extremely simple
  • Installed - Enabled - Enjoy the work of the Expert
  • Within 15 minutes of purchase, the Trading Robot will start working on your account
  • The Robot has only three configuration parameters
  • Impervious to broker conditions
  • Resistant to connection errors
  • Unaffected by interruptions (power and internet outages)
  • Can be turned off at night (the Robot connected to the monitoring system operates in this mode)
  • The Trading Expert operates in both directions simultaneously
  • Up to 6 positions in one direction can be overlapped by opposite positions, meaning the total margin for 2, or 4, or 6, or 8, or 10, or 12 positions will be zero!
  • This page contains simple and detailed installation and operation instructions
  • Brief installation and operation instructions are included in the Trading Expert itself, under the <About> tab.

---------------------------------+

Technical Information

  • Terminal: MT4
  • Digits: 5
  • Operating Mode: Hedging
  • Leverage: 1:500 or more
  • Trading Instrument: GBPUSD M1 (for this instrument only)
  • Account Type: Recommended starting with a cent account
  • Minimum Deposit: $50 (for cent accounts).

---------------------------------+

Settings

  • <Lots> Sets the starting lot size
  • <MagicNumber> Identification number, allows two or more Expert Advisors to work on the same currency pair
  • <Deposit size> Trading deposit size. Since the Expert Advisor operates on the Martingale principle, the trading deposit size is also a tool.

-------------------------------+

Installation, Start, Stop

Two instances of the Trading Robot are installed on the same currency pair. The Expert Advisor is optimized only for the GBPUSD M1 pair.

  1. On the first GBPUSD M1 chart, in the Expert Advisor settings, under <Common>, select <Only Long> and <Allow live trading>. Leave the other checkboxes empty. In <Inputs>, enter <1111> in <MagicNumber>
  2. On the second GBPUSD M1 chart, in the Expert Advisor settings, under <Common>, select <Only Short> and <Allow live trading>. Leave the other checkboxes empty. In <Inputs>, enter <2222> in <MagicNumber>
  3. In the MT4 Options (Ctrl+O), under <Expert Advisors>, select <Allow automated trading>, <Disable automated trading when the account has been changed>, and <Disable automated trading when the charts symbol or period has been changed>. Leave the other checkboxes empty.
  4. That's it. The initial settings are complete. The Trading Expert has started working.
  5. If you want to stop the Trading Expert Advisor from working in only one direction, then in the <Common> section, uncheck the <Allow live trading> box.
  6. If you want to stop the Trading Expert from working in both directions, then in the MT4 Options (Ctrl+O) in the <Expert Advisors> section, uncheck <Allow automated trading>.

-------------------------------+

Operation

<Lots>

The operation of the Trading Robot mainly comes down to capital management: as the trading deposit increases, i.e. as the <Balance> increases, the starting lot <Lots> should be increased simultaneously on both instances of the Expert. The minimum starting lot is 5,000 (on a cent account, this is $50 * 100 cents = 5,000):

  • <Balance     from   5,000 to 10,000><Lots 0.01>;
  • <Balance     from 10,000 to 15,000><Lots 0.02>;
  • <Balance     from 15,000 to 20,000><Lots 0.03>;
  • <Balance     from 20,000 to 25,000><Lots 0.04>;
  • and so on...
  • <Balance     from 45,000 to 50,000><Lots 0.09>;
  • <Balance     from 50,000 to 55,000><Lots 0.10>;
  • <Balance     from 55,000 to 60,000><Lots 0.11>;
  • <Balance     from 60,000 to 65,000><Lots 0.12>;
  • and so on...
  • <Balance from 495,000 to 500,000><Lots 0.99>;
  • <Balance from 500,000 to 505,000><Lots 1.00>;
  • <Balance from 505,000 to 510,000><Lots 1.01>;
  • <Balance from 510,000 to 515,000><Lots 1.02>;
  • and so on...

If for some reason you forget to increase the starting lot size <Lots> due to your balance growth <Balance>, nothing serious will happen. Your balance will simply increase, but the starting lot size won't increase proportionally, meaning no interest will be capitalized (compounded). However, this won't affect the Expert Advisor's performance.

  -------------------------------+

Operation

<Deposit size>

How do I use the <Deposit Size> setting? Our Trading Expert (which uses the Martingale system) fears nothing except one situation: the market moves in one direction for a long time without rebound. It's during these rebounds that the largest and most dangerous drawdowns occur. To survive these unpleasant market movements, you should double your trading account deposit.

This is done as follows. The Trading Robot will automatically trade on your computer all day and (if you allow it:) all night. What should you pay attention to? The <Margin Level>. If this level is, for example: 10,457%, or 723%, or 1,122%, or 253%, then everything is fine. However, if the <Margin Level> drops to 150% (which happens extremely rarely), you should immediately double your trading deposit:

  • If the trading deposit is between $50 and $100, add $50;
  • If the trading deposit is between $100 and $150, add $100;
  • and so on...

After the market calms down and the <Margin Level> normalizes, i.e. becomes greater than 1000%, you should withdraw from your trading deposit what you have invested in it:

  • If you deposited an additional $50, you withdraw $50;
  • If you deposited an additional $100, you withdraw $100;
  • and so on...

After this, the Trading Robot will continue to work for you as usual. Therefore, it's essential to have a financial reserve that you can immediately deposit into your trading account in the event of significant market instability.

-------------------------------+

Risk Warning

Dear customer, we strongly recommend that you avoid using large sums of money in stock trading. Treat stock trading as a game. The market periodically goes crazy, and during these periods, trading systems that have previously traded profitably for years can lose. Furthermore, during these periods, large funds and even banks suffer financial failure. Therefore, never use the following in stock trading:

  • huge sums of money
  • borrowed money
  • funds on which the health and well-being of you and your loved ones depend.


Dear customer, by purchasing our Trading Expert Nalim (or Nalim115, or Nalim1152631, or = Nalim1152631 =), you confirm that you have carefully read all the information provided above, taken it into account, and assume full responsibility for any negative consequences of your trading activity on our Trading Expert.
