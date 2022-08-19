Expert BDT MT4

Advisor based on triangular arbitrage.

The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview.  The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency.  (currency triangles).
Examples of triangles:
EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY
USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF
EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD
AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD
GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD
The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculates its estimated price!  The Expert Advisor rechecks each tool with all possible combinations of other tools.  It can be not only currency pairs, but also cryptocurrencies and various combinations of cryptocurrencies and stocks....  All this happens automatically without your control!  Based on calculations, the Expert Advisor finds a tool for which the price should be higher or lower for a given number of spreads.  (Spread ratio)  And if this is evidenced by at least 3-5 triangles of currencies.  (The number of confirmations is set in the parameters).  The EA uses SL and TP in trading.  In addition, the closing is carried out according to the total profit of all open positions or for each instrument separately.

The Expert Advisor cannot work in the MT4 tester because the MT4 tester sees only one tool, and the Expert Advisor works on the basis of triangles processing dozens and even hundreds of different tools! For his full-fledged work, allow him access to all the tools of the account and he will choose the right ones himself!



Video Expert BDT MT4
