EA123 Snipper MACD

MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals.

The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when:

📉 Bearish divergence is detected at market highs

📈 Bullish divergence is detected at market lows

📊 MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points

Key Features:

✅ Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic

⚙️ Customizable MACD settings for fine-tuned strategy control

💡 Market reversal detection for smart entries and exits

🔐 Built-in capital protection : Set a maximum loss threshold (% of balance), and the bot will close all trades to preserve your capital

🔄 Works across major Forex pairs on multiple timeframes

📈 Optimized for trending and ranging market conditions

Recommended for traders seeking a reliable, logic-driven EA that blends technical precision with intelligent risk management.

⚠️ Financial Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange (Forex) involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You could lose all or part of your capital. This EA does not guarantee profits, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Use it responsibly and test thoroughly on demo accounts before deploying it live. The developer is not liable for any financial loss.



