Random DCA MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Benny Subarja
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 16 Kasım 2024
This Expert is using free indicator, please BBMA.ex4.zip. This indicator use for exit strategy. Download and extract to folder mql4/Indicators.
Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend.
Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot.
Backtest only for EU pair for now, please use default setting for all except gold/xauusd, change MinDistancePips and MinPipsRange to 500 pips
Please workbest mostly on D1 timeframe or W1, 0.01 lot each 1k or 2k.
W1 timeframe: XAUUSD, EURUSD
D1 timeframe: GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, EURCAD. NZDCAD. NZDUSD, EURNZD, EURCHF, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, NZDCHF, AUDCHF
See Signal Demo www.myfxbook .com/portfolio/random-dca/11212043
delete the space in link
Desription Input:
- UseAutoLot : you can set true or false
- FixLot : set UseAutoLot to false, and this input will take control your LotSize.
- AutoLotDivide : if UseAutoLot to true, this formula will take over: Balance / AutoLotDivide x 0.01 , example your balance 2000, AutoLot=2000, Lots=2000/2000x0.01 = 0.01
- MinDistancePips : Minimum Distance pips for next DCA order.
- UseGrid : if true, add order on losing position
- PastCandles : How Many past candles to read trends.
- MinPipsRange : Minimum pips new high/low.
- TrendQuality : input only 1 - 9
- Only Buy : if true, then only buy order executed, very good for pair with big swap on Sell Position.
- IndexBBMAClose : if 0, there is a chance false signal. If 1, no false signal.
- Comment : change comment order here.
- Magic Number : this number to identify for this EA from other EA.