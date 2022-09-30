Aura Superstar MT4

Aura Superstar is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies during rollover time. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.

In the near future, the price of the Expert Advisor will be significantly increased, to maintain exclusivity and a limited number of users.

Working symbols EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP

Working timeframe: M15

Minimum deposit: $50

Recommended leverage 1:100 and higher (minimum leverage 1:30)

Please ask the author how to set the time correctly for your broker

Good ECN broker is required

Features: No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Easy to install all settings are integrated in EA

FIFO compatible

FTMO suitable Settings: Magic - Magic number

- Magic number Comment - Comments

Lot type - Automatic lot calculation volume or fix lot

Lot fix/Lot for balance - Trading volume according to lot type

Balance - Automatic lot calculation step

Start Hour - Start hour to open trades

End Hour - End hour to open trades Risk Warning: Before you buy Aura Superstar EA please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.







