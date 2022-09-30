Aura Superstar MT4

4.78

Aura Superstar is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies during rollover time. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker. 

In the near future, the price of the Expert Advisor will be significantly increased, to maintain exclusivity and a limited number of users.

Next price $750, final price $1000, 2/10 copies left at this price.

Information:

  • Working symbols EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP 
  • Working timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $50 
  • Recommended leverage 1:100 and higher (minimum leverage 1:30)
  • Please ask the author how to set the time correctly for your broker
  • Good ECN broker is required 

Features:

  • No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Easy to install all settings are integrated in EA
  • FIFO compatible
  • FTMO suitable 

Settings:

  • Magic - Magic number
  • Comment - Comments
  • Lot type - Automatic lot calculation volume or fix lot
  • Lot fix/Lot for balance - Trading volume according to lot type
  • Balance -  Automatic lot calculation step
  • Start Hour - Start hour to open trades
  • End Hour - End hour to open trades

Risk Warning:

  • Before you buy Aura Superstar EA please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.



Recensioni 9
quân hoàng
61
quân hoàng 2025.07.24 17:48 
 

You are a reliable developer and support really fast that I am looking for

ali muhammad
1099
ali muhammad 2024.04.11 20:18 
 

I am very satisfied with the EA for the amazing result good profit and low DD

xujian1978
149
xujian1978 2024.02.19 13:23 
 

我使用作者开发的3个ea，超过3个月的时间了。控制好风险，回撤就小，利润就会稳步上升。另外作者的服务非常好，有问必答且能完美解决问题，所以我给予5星评价！

