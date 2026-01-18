Phoenix FX Medias Moviles

Phoenix MA Cross EA
Overview
An advanced automated trading system designed for XAU/USD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe, combining Moving Average crossover strategies with intelligent grid management and comprehensive risk controls.

Main Features
Trading Strategy
Double Moving Average System: Fast EMA (10) / Slow EMA (30) crossover signals
Intelligent Grid Management: Dynamic placement of pending orders with configurable distance controls
Precision Entry: 3-pip delta with a maximum distance of 15 pips from the current price
Visual Signals: Automatic candlestick painting (Black=Buy, White=Sell)
Risk Management
Breakeven Protection: Automatically moves the stop-loss to BE+2 pips when a profit of 15 pips is reached
Trailing Stop: Conservative trailing stop (starts at 10 pips, 5-pip steps)
Stop Loss: Fixed 20-pip protection on all trades
Spread Filter: Maximum spread allowed of 30 pips
Money Management
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Initial Lot Size: 0.20 (fixed or risk-based)
Scalability: Increase lot size proportionally to balance growth
Margin Security: Automatic margin verification before each trade
Additional Protections
Time Filter: Configurable trading hours (default 1:00-23:00)
Signal Spacing: Minimum 3 bars between consecutive signals
Duplicate Prevention: Intelligent signal detection to prevent overtrading
Recommended Settings
Account Type: Standard and Funding Accounts (Prop Firms)
Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)
Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)
Minimum Balance: $1,000
Starting Lot Size: 0.20

Compatibility
MetaTrader 5 Platform
Compatible with prop firm challenges
Works with standard broker accounts
Requires low-latency execution
Performance Optimization
Scale your lot size as your account grows:

$1,000 → 0.20 lots
$2,000 → 0.40 lots
$5,000 → 1.00 lots
İncelemeye yanıt