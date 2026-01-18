Synthetic Goldmind AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Synthetic Goldmind AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Synthetic TEMA Trend | Liquidity Pulse | Gold Shield Safety]

Introduction Synthetic Goldmind AI is a specialized trading intelligence designed to extract profits from liquid markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Major Pairs. It employs a Synthetic Trend logic using TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to filter out noise, detects Liquidity Pulses with RVI (Relative Vigor Index), and confirms cash flow with Accumulation/Distribution (AD). This creates a "Goldmind" that only trades when trend, conviction, and money flow are in sync.

Version 1.10: Gold Shield Core This version is armored with the "Gold Shield" Safety Protocol. It utilizes a "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop mechanism that calculates a safety distance 10x larger than standard broker limits. This ensures your trades are immune to stop-hunting, spread spikes, and execution errors during high-volatility events.

Trading Strategy (The Liquidity Pulse) The system operates on a 3-Factor Convergence Model:

  1. Synthetic Trend (TEMA): Uses a fast-reacting TEMA to determine the immediate directional bias. It adapts quicker than standard MAs, catching trend shifts early.

    • Uptrend: Price > TEMA.

    • Downtrend: Price < TEMA.

  2. Conviction Pulse (RVI): Uses Relative Vigor Index to measure the energy of the move. It confirms that the price action is backed by real conviction, not just noise.

    • Buy: RVI > Signal Line & Positive.

    • Sell: RVI < Signal Line & Negative.

  3. Cash Flow (A/D): Uses Accumulation/Distribution to ensure volume is supporting the price move.

Key Features

  • Gold Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance (Deca-Buffer). It ensures your trailing stops are never rejected by broker limits, even in the wildest market conditions.

  • Liquidity-Based Execution: Doesn't just look at price; looks at the quality of the move using RVI and Volume.

  • Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for liquidity precision).

  • Symbols: Gold (XAUUSD) is the primary target, but works well on Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === LIQUIDITY BRAIN ===

    • InpTemaPeriod : Trend sensitivity (Default 14).

    • InpRviPeriod : Conviction pulse settings.

  • === GOLD SHIELD (PROTECTION) ===

    • InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.2x ATR).

    • InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 4.5x ATR).

    • InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: XAUUSD H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


