ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Synthetic Goldmind AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Synthetic TEMA Trend | Liquidity Pulse | Gold Shield Safety]

Introduction Synthetic Goldmind AI is a specialized trading intelligence designed to extract profits from liquid markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Major Pairs. It employs a Synthetic Trend logic using TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to filter out noise, detects Liquidity Pulses with RVI (Relative Vigor Index), and confirms cash flow with Accumulation/Distribution (AD). This creates a "Goldmind" that only trades when trend, conviction, and money flow are in sync.

Version 1.10: Gold Shield Core This version is armored with the "Gold Shield" Safety Protocol. It utilizes a "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop mechanism that calculates a safety distance 10x larger than standard broker limits. This ensures your trades are immune to stop-hunting, spread spikes, and execution errors during high-volatility events.

Trading Strategy (The Liquidity Pulse) The system operates on a 3-Factor Convergence Model:

Synthetic Trend (TEMA): Uses a fast-reacting TEMA to determine the immediate directional bias. It adapts quicker than standard MAs, catching trend shifts early. Uptrend: Price > TEMA.

Downtrend: Price < TEMA. Conviction Pulse (RVI): Uses Relative Vigor Index to measure the energy of the move. It confirms that the price action is backed by real conviction, not just noise. Buy: RVI > Signal Line & Positive.

Sell: RVI < Signal Line & Negative. Cash Flow (A/D): Uses Accumulation/Distribution to ensure volume is supporting the price move.

Key Features

Gold Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance (Deca-Buffer). It ensures your trailing stops are never rejected by broker limits, even in the wildest market conditions.

Liquidity-Based Execution: Doesn't just look at price; looks at the quality of the move using RVI and Volume.

Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for liquidity precision).

Symbols: Gold (XAUUSD) is the primary target, but works well on Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== LIQUIDITY BRAIN === InpTemaPeriod : Trend sensitivity (Default 14). InpRviPeriod : Conviction pulse settings.

=== GOLD SHIELD (PROTECTION) === InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.2x ATR). InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 4.5x ATR). InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: XAUUSD H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.