Product Name: Synthetic Goldmind AI (MT5)
[Subtitle: Synthetic TEMA Trend | Liquidity Pulse | Gold Shield Safety]
Introduction Synthetic Goldmind AI is a specialized trading intelligence designed to extract profits from liquid markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Major Pairs. It employs a Synthetic Trend logic using TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to filter out noise, detects Liquidity Pulses with RVI (Relative Vigor Index), and confirms cash flow with Accumulation/Distribution (AD). This creates a "Goldmind" that only trades when trend, conviction, and money flow are in sync.
Version 1.10: Gold Shield Core This version is armored with the "Gold Shield" Safety Protocol. It utilizes a "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop mechanism that calculates a safety distance 10x larger than standard broker limits. This ensures your trades are immune to stop-hunting, spread spikes, and execution errors during high-volatility events.
Trading Strategy (The Liquidity Pulse) The system operates on a 3-Factor Convergence Model:
-
Synthetic Trend (TEMA): Uses a fast-reacting TEMA to determine the immediate directional bias. It adapts quicker than standard MAs, catching trend shifts early.
-
Uptrend: Price > TEMA.
-
Downtrend: Price < TEMA.
-
-
Conviction Pulse (RVI): Uses Relative Vigor Index to measure the energy of the move. It confirms that the price action is backed by real conviction, not just noise.
-
Buy: RVI > Signal Line & Positive.
-
Sell: RVI < Signal Line & Negative.
-
-
Cash Flow (A/D): Uses Accumulation/Distribution to ensure volume is supporting the price move.
Key Features
-
Gold Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance (Deca-Buffer). It ensures your trailing stops are never rejected by broker limits, even in the wildest market conditions.
-
Liquidity-Based Execution: Doesn't just look at price; looks at the quality of the move using RVI and Volume.
-
Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for liquidity precision).
-
Symbols: Gold (XAUUSD) is the primary target, but works well on Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== LIQUIDITY BRAIN ===
-
InpTemaPeriod : Trend sensitivity (Default 14).
-
InpRviPeriod : Conviction pulse settings.
-
-
=== GOLD SHIELD (PROTECTION) ===
-
InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.2x ATR).
-
InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 4.5x ATR).
-
InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.
-
-
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: XAUUSD H1).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.