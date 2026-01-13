Gold Strength Indicator MT4

Elevate your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with Gold XAUUSD Strength Meter, a high-precision technical indicator designed for intraday scalpers and trend followers.





XAUUSD Strength Indicator.

Suitable only for gold in 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. Intraday short-term indicator. No signal drift, no redrawing. Features early warning capability.





Key Features:





Dynamic Momentum Coloring: High-impact candles are instantly highlighted in Yellow (Bullish) or Red (Bearish). You only trade when the market has real strength.





Power Level Labeling (1-5): Every significant move is ranked from 1 to 5. Level 5 indicates a massive institutional breakout, while Level 1 represents a healthy trend continuation.





Smart Candle Timer: Integrated countdown timer that turns Red during the last 10 seconds of a bar, alerting you to prepare for entry exactly at the close.





Exhaustion Detection (!): Automatically detects overextended moves (Climax zones) using MA-Deviation logic to prevent you from buying at the top or selling at the bottom.





Full Alert Suite: Get instant Popup and Sound alerts for all momentum levels across M1 and M5 timeframes.





Professional Dashboard: Optional trading rules panel to keep your psychology in check (Daily loss limits and core strategies).





How to Use:





Trend Identification (M5): Look for Yellow/Red highlighted candles with Power Levels 3, 4, or 5 to confirm the trend.





Scalping Entry (M1): Use M1 momentum alerts to time your entry during pullbacks in the direction of the M5 trend.





Exit Strategy: Exit when an Exhaustion (!) symbol appears or when momentum fades.





Recommended Markets: Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD).



