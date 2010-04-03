Buy Sell Signals Arrows MT5

This indicator is designed to support traders by providing non-repainting arrow signals combined with dynamic period adjustment technology.
Its focus is on consistency, clarity, and flexibility, making it suitable for different timeframes and trading styles.

Once a signal is generated, it does not repaint, drift, or disappear, ensuring that historical chart signals remain identical to real-time usage.

Recommendations

Best Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and similar liquid instruments

Multi-Currency & Markets: Works across forex, commodities, indices, and more.

Key Features

Non-repainting, non-redrawing, non-lagging

  • Clear Arrow Signals
    Color-coded arrows indicate potential buy and sell points directly on the chart.

  • Non-Repainting
    Signals remain fixed once generated — no future shifting, no disappearing signals.

  • Trend Filtering Logic
    Reduces market noise and improves the clarity of displayed signals.

  • Dynamic Period Adjustment
    Adapts to changing market conditions automatically.

  • Customizable Parameters

    • Sensitivity (Risk parameter)

    • Arrow size and color

    • Alert type (popup, sound, email)

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility
    Works across all timeframes — from M1 scalping to D1 swing trading.


Alerts & Notifications

  • Instant popup alerts

  • Custom sound notifications

  • Email alerts for remote monitoring


Önerilen ürünler
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Göstergeler
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (555)
Göstergeler
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Göstergeler
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Göstergeler
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Göstergeler
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Yardımcı programlar
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Göstergeler
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Göstergeler
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Göstergeler
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
Göstergeler
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
DYJ SuperTrendWave
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
DYJ süper eğilim dalgaları çok kesin bir dalga ve dalga ticareti sistemidir Bu işaretçi piyasadan çıktığında mum hattının en yüksek ve en düşük noktasını arar Giriş fiyatı en yüksek veya en düşük noktaya yakın Sinyal uyarı türü dyj supertrend'e eklendi Çok boyutlu bir sinyal oluşturduğunuzda Aşağıdaki türden uyarı sinyalleri kullanılabilir: Alert mailSend, MobilePush Receive Input InpSignalPeriod = 10 BarDistance = 24 InpIsAlert = true
Fractal 358 Plus
Renato Fridschtein
Göstergeler
Fractal 358 Plus is a predictive indicator that provides the clearest sight of price movements. Identifying graphic patterns such as Caixote (Crate), Pivot and Inside Candle , it shows entries and exits spots, as well as threats to your trades in the markets. It comes ready to use with B3 Mini Index (WIN$ series) and can be adjusted to use with any asset and timeframe. Fractal 358 unravels price movement Based on the Fibonacci sequence, Fractal 358 is a new and different way of reading and und
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Göstergeler
Düz ve trend belirleme göstergesi. Fiyat, iki histogramdan ve iki çizgiden (kırmızı ve mavi) herhangi birinin altındaysa, bu bir satış bölgesidir. Göstergenin bu sürümünü satın alırken, bir gerçek ve bir demo hesabı için MT4 sürümü - hediye olarak (almak için bana özel mesaj yazın)! Fiyat, iki histogramdan ve iki çizgiden (kırmızı ve mavi) herhangi birinin üzerindeyse, bu bir satın alma bölgesidir. MT4 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3793 Fiyat iki satır arasında veya hist
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Yardımcı programlar
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Candle Fusion Pro — Formasyon Tanıma + Trend Filtresi + Momentum Filtresi (Repaint Yok) Güçlü mum formasyonlarını tespit edin ve trend ile momentum analizini canlı olarak yaparak güvenilirliğini doğrulayın. Candle Fusion Pro , fiyat hareketi hassasiyetine , trend yapısına ve çok katmanlı onaylara güvenen traderlar için nihai görsel araçtır. Temel Özellikler Formasyona Dayalı Giriş : 10'dan fazla gelişmiş Japon mum formasyonu algılar: Yıldız kayması (seviye 2, 3, 4) Boğa / Ayı Yutan Mumlar Saba
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Göstergeler
Sayı dizilerinden birine "Orman Yangını Dizisi" denir. En güzel yeni dizilerden biri olarak kabul edildi. Başlıca özelliği, bu dizinin lineer trendlerden, hatta en kısa olanlardan kaçınmasıdır. Bu göstergenin temelini oluşturan bu özelliktir. Bir finansal zaman serisini analiz ederken, bu gösterge tüm olası trend seçeneklerini reddetmeye çalışır. Ve ancak başarısız olursa, bir trendin varlığını tanır ve uygun sinyali verir. Bu yaklaşım, yeni trendlerin başladığı anların doğru bir şekilde belirl
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.09 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for   Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,   the Trend Line Map Pro will not work.     LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicat
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT5
Yan Zhen Du
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Daily Trading Dashboard
Yan Zhen Du
Yardımcı programlar
Daily Trading Dashboard – MT4 Indicator A compact and efficient tool that displays your daily trading statistics directly on the chart. Designed for traders who need a clear overview of their performance without switching screens. Key Features Real-time calculation of today’s profit/loss (with green/red color coding) Display of trade count and total trading volume Lightweight 280×160 px panel with clean blue design Automatic updates every few seconds Optional filtering by Magic Number or Comment
FREE
Gold Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Uzman Danışmanlar
Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. The Gold Scalping Robot takes a different approach.   It was designed with live trading conditions in mind, focusing on stability, disciplined execution, and risk control. No complicated settings are required; the default parameters are sufficient. Simply modify the stop-loss amount. Key Features GlobalLossStopEna
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Auto Fibonacci Retracement MT5 Indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
What This Indicator Does : This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on Z igZag pattern detection. It identifies significant   price swings and applies Fibonacci retracement levels without   manual drawing. Key Features :   Automatic ZigZag Detection   - Uses customizable depth, deviation, and backstep parameters to   identify price swings     Dynamic Fibonacci   Levels   - Real-time Fibonacci retracement base d on the most recent ZigZag swing   (updates as price move
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt