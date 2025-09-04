Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT5

1

This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.  

It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders.

Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth.

No complicated settings are required; the default parameters are sufficient.

Simply modify the stop-loss amount.


Key Features

High-frequency scalping strategy: Optimized for the 1-minute timeframe, ideal for short-term opportunities.

Consistent trade execution: Typically performs 10 – 60 trades per day, adapting to market volatility.

Built-in statistics panel: Displays daily profit, number of trades, and traded lot size in real time.

Fully automated: Once installed, it runs independently without manual intervention.

Risk management: Includes stop loss and capital management parameters, adjustable to different account sizes.


System Parameters

- Symbol: BTCUSD

- Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

- Trading Style: Scalping

- Suggested Account Size: $3000 or more, depending on risk settings

- Recommended: Use a broker with low spreads for better performance

- Settings: Apply the default parameters (no changes needed)


Who Is It For?

- Traders seeking high-frequency short-term opportunities in BTCUSD

- Users who don’t have time to monitor the market constantly

- Investors looking for a disciplined, automated approach to trading


Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Buy Sell Signals Arrows MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
This indicator is designed to support traders by providing non-repainting arrow signals combined with dynamic period adjustment technology . Its focus is on consistency, clarity, and flexibility, making it suitable for different timeframes and trading styles. Once a signal is generated, it does not repaint, drift, or disappear, ensuring that historical chart signals remain identical to real-time usage. Recommendations Best Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and similar liquid instruments Multi-Curre
Daily Trading Dashboard
Yan Zhen Du
Yardımcı programlar
Daily Trading Dashboard – MT4 Indicator A compact and efficient tool that displays your daily trading statistics directly on the chart. Designed for traders who need a clear overview of their performance without switching screens. Key Features Real-time calculation of today’s profit/loss (with green/red color coding) Display of trade count and total trading volume Lightweight 280×160 px panel with clean blue design Automatic updates every few seconds Optional filtering by Magic Number or Comment
FREE
Gold Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Uzman Danışmanlar
Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. The Gold Scalping Robot takes a different approach.   It was designed with live trading conditions in mind, focusing on stability, disciplined execution, and risk control. No complicated settings are required; the default parameters are sufficient. Simply modify the stop-loss amount. Key Features GlobalLossStopEna
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Auto Fibonacci Retracement MT5 Indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
What This Indicator Does : This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on Z igZag pattern detection. It identifies significant   price swings and applies Fibonacci retracement levels without   manual drawing. Key Features :   Automatic ZigZag Detection   - Uses customizable depth, deviation, and backstep parameters to   identify price swings     Dynamic Fibonacci   Levels   - Real-time Fibonacci retracement base d on the most recent ZigZag swing   (updates as price move
Filtrele:
teavez
19
teavez 2025.09.20 00:15 
 

Bonjour, Je viens d'acheter le BOT mais il est pas rentable, il prends trop de position perdantes pourriez vous me transmettre le scrip par mail. geopro@mail.pf afin que j'apporte mes modifications

İncelemeye yanıt