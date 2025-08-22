Daily Trading Dashboard – MT4 Indicator

A compact and efficient tool that displays your daily trading statistics directly on the chart. Designed for traders who need a clear overview of their performance without switching screens.

Key Features

Real-time calculation of today’s profit/loss (with green/red color coding)

Display of trade count and total trading volume

Lightweight 280×160 px panel with clean blue design

Automatic updates every few seconds

Optional filtering by Magic Number or Comment for EA tracking

Parameters

Panel Settings

Panel_X : Horizontal position of the panel (default: 20)

Panel_Y : Vertical position of the panel (default: 20)

Corner : Chart corner attachment (0–3, default: 0)

Filter Settings

UseFilter : Enable/disable trade filtering (default: false)

MagicNumber : Filter trades by Magic Number (0 = no filtering)

CommentFilter : Filter trades by comment text (empty = no filtering)

ExactMatch : Exact or partial match for comment filtering (default: false)

Usage

This indicator is suitable for both manual traders and EA users who want to analyze only today’s trading activity. With filtering options, you can track the performance of specific strategies or EAs.



