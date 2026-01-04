Super Trend Indicator MT4
- Göstergeler
- Yan Zhen Du
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 8
MT4 Super Trend Indicator is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify market direction, trend reversals, and high-probability buy & sell opportunities with clear visual signals and alerts.
The indicator is based on an adaptive SuperTrend algorithm, enhanced with volatility analysis and multi-timeframe confirmation, helping traders stay on the right side of the market with confidence.
Key Features
✔ Accurate SuperTrend Logic
Automatically detects bullish and bearish trends based on price and volatility.
✔ Clear Buy & Sell Arrow Signals
Non-repainting arrows appear only after candle close, reducing false signals.
✔ Dynamic Trend Lines
Trend lines automatically adjust to changing market volatility.
✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Table (MTF)
Instant overview of trend direction across multiple timeframes on one chart.
✔ Advanced Alerts System
-
Popup alerts
-
Email alerts
-
Push notifications (MT4 mobile)
✔ Non-Repainting Indicator
Signals are confirmed only on closed candles.
✔ Fully Customizable
Adjust sensitivity, colors, arrows, alerts, and displayed timeframes.
✔ Fast & Lightweight
Optimized for smooth performance on all MT4 brokers and symbols.
Trading Logic
Buy Signal
-
SuperTrend changes to bullish
-
Buy arrow appears after candle close
-
Trend confirmation from higher timeframes recommended
Sell Signal
-
SuperTrend changes to bearish
-
Sell arrow appears after candle close
-
Use MTF table for additional confirmation
Works best with proper risk management and basic price action confirmation.
Input Parameters
-
Trend Sensitivity
-
Bullish & Bearish Colors
-
Arrow Display (On / Off)
-
Alert Settings (Popup / Email / Push)
-
Multi-Timeframe Table Options
Suitable Markets
✔ Forex
✔ Gold (XAUUSD)
✔ Indices
✔ Crypto CFDs
✔ All Timeframes (M1 – MN1)
Why MT4 Super Trend Indicator?
This indicator is built for traders who want clean charts, reliable trend signals, and professional-level usability without unnecessary complexity.