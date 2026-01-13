Gold Strength Indicator MT4

Elevate your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with Gold XAUUSD Strength Meter, a high-precision technical indicator designed for intraday scalpers and trend followers. 

XAUUSD Strength Indicator.

Suitable only for gold in 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. Intraday short-term indicator.

No signal drift, no redrawing. Features early warning capability.


Key Features:

Dynamic Momentum Coloring: High-impact candles are instantly highlighted in Yellow (Bullish) or Red (Bearish). You only trade when the market has real strength.

Power Level Labeling (1-5): Every significant move is ranked from 1 to 5. Level 5 indicates a massive institutional breakout, while Level 1 represents a healthy trend continuation.

Smart Candle Timer: Integrated countdown timer that turns Red during the last 10 seconds of a bar, alerting you to prepare for entry exactly at the close.

Exhaustion Detection (!): Automatically detects overextended moves (Climax zones) using MA-Deviation logic to prevent you from buying at the top or selling at the bottom.

Full Alert Suite: Get instant Popup and Sound alerts for all momentum levels across M1 and M5 timeframes.

Professional Dashboard: Optional trading rules panel to keep your psychology in check (Daily loss limits and core strategies).

How to Use:

Trend Identification (M5): Look for Yellow/Red highlighted candles with Power Levels 3, 4, or 5 to confirm the trend.

Scalping Entry (M1): Use M1 momentum alerts to time your entry during pullbacks in the direction of the M5 trend.

Exit Strategy: Exit when an Exhaustion (!) symbol appears or when momentum fades.

Recommended Markets: Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD).

Mais do autor
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT5
Yan Zhen Du
1 (1)
Experts
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Buy Sell Signals Arrows MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
This indicator is designed to support traders by providing non-repainting arrow signals combined with dynamic period adjustment technology . Its focus is on consistency, clarity, and flexibility, making it suitable for different timeframes and trading styles. Once a signal is generated, it does not repaint, drift, or disappear, ensuring that historical chart signals remain identical to real-time usage. Recommendations Best Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and similar liquid instruments Multi-Curre
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Experts
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Gold Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Experts
Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. The Gold Scalping Robot takes a different approach.   It was designed with live trading conditions in mind, focusing on stability, disciplined execution, and risk control. No complicated settings are required; the default parameters are sufficient. Simply modify the stop-loss amount. Key Features GlobalLossStopEna
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Daily Trading Dashboard
Yan Zhen Du
Utilitários
Daily Trading Dashboard – MT4 Indicator A compact and efficient tool that displays your daily trading statistics directly on the chart. Designed for traders who need a clear overview of their performance without switching screens. Key Features Real-time calculation of today’s profit/loss (with green/red color coding) Display of trade count and total trading volume Lightweight 280×160 px panel with clean blue design Automatic updates every few seconds Optional filtering by Magic Number or Comment
FREE
MT4 arrow indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
MT4 Arrow Indicator is a momentum-based technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 , designed to provide clear buy and sell arrow signals based on market momentum. The indicator generates non-repainting signals and includes a built-in alert system to notify traders when new signals appear. Key Features  Non-Repainting Arrow Signals Signals are confirmed after candle close Historical arrows do not change Suitable for backtesting and live trading  Buy & Sell Logic Buy Arrow appears when momentum exits o
Super Trend Indicator MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
MT4 Super Trend Indicator is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify market direction , trend reversals , and high-probability buy & sell opportunities with clear visual signals and alerts. The indicator is based on an adaptive SuperTrend algorithm , enhanced with volatility analysis and multi-timeframe confirmation , helping traders stay on the right side of the market with confidence. Key Features Accurate SuperTrend Logic Automatically detects bullis
Auto Fibonacci Retracement MT5 Indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
What This Indicator Does : This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on Z igZag pattern detection. It identifies significant   price swings and applies Fibonacci retracement levels without   manual drawing. Key Features :   Automatic ZigZag Detection   - Uses customizable depth, deviation, and backstep parameters to   identify price swings     Dynamic Fibonacci   Levels   - Real-time Fibonacci retracement base d on the most recent ZigZag swing   (updates as price move
Gold Strength MT5 Indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
Elevate your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with Gold XAUUSD Strength Meter, a high-precision technical indicator designed for intraday scalpers and trend followers.  XAUUSD Strength Indicator. Suitable only for gold in 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. Intraday short-term indicator. No signal drift, no redrawing. Features early warning capability. Key Features: Dynamic Momentum Coloring: High-impact candles are instantly highlighted in Yellow (Bullish) or Red (Bearish). You only trade when the marke
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário