Auto Fibonacci Retracement MT5 Indicator

What This Indicator Does:

This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on ZigZag pattern detection. It identifies significant price swings and applies Fibonacci retracement levels without manual drawing.

Key Features:

 Automatic ZigZag Detection - Uses customizable depth, deviation, and backstep parameters to identify price swings  Dynamic Fibonacci Levels - Real-time Fibonacci retracement based on the most recent ZigZag swing (updates as price moves)  Static Fibonacci Levels - Historical Fibonacci retracement from previous ZigZag swing for reference  Enhanced Visual Design - Clean, professional appearance with:
  • Green/Orange ZigZag lines for trend direction
  • Blue Dynamic Fibonacci lines
  • Red Static Fibonacci lines
  • Customizable colors and line styles
 Flexible Display Options:
  • Enable/disable Dynamic and Static Fibonacci independently
  • Ray extension options (extend lines to the right)
  • Adjustable line styles and widths

Technical Parameters:

  • ExtDepth (12) - ZigZag sensitivity for price swing detection
  • ExtDeviation (6) - Minimum price movement required
  • ExtBackstep (4) - Minimum distance between ZigZag points

Suitable For:

  • All currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
  • Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil)
  • Indices and stocks
  • All timeframes (M1 to Monthly)
  • Both manual analysis and system integration

How It Works:

  1. Attaches to any chart automatically
  1. Detects ZigZag patterns based on your parameters
  1. Draws two sets of Fibonacci levels:
  • Blue lines: Current/dynamic retracement levels
  • Red lines: Previous/static retracement levels
  1. Updates automatically as new swings form




Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT5
Yan Zhen Du
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Buy Sell Signals Arrows MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
This indicator is designed to support traders by providing non-repainting arrow signals combined with dynamic period adjustment technology . Its focus is on consistency, clarity, and flexibility, making it suitable for different timeframes and trading styles. Once a signal is generated, it does not repaint, drift, or disappear, ensuring that historical chart signals remain identical to real-time usage. Recommendations Best Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and similar liquid instruments Multi-Curre
Daily Trading Dashboard
Yan Zhen Du
Yardımcı programlar
Daily Trading Dashboard – MT4 Indicator A compact and efficient tool that displays your daily trading statistics directly on the chart. Designed for traders who need a clear overview of their performance without switching screens. Key Features Real-time calculation of today’s profit/loss (with green/red color coding) Display of trade count and total trading volume Lightweight 280×160 px panel with clean blue design Automatic updates every few seconds Optional filtering by Magic Number or Comment
FREE
Gold Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Uzman Danışmanlar
Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. The Gold Scalping Robot takes a different approach.   It was designed with live trading conditions in mind, focusing on stability, disciplined execution, and risk control. No complicated settings are required; the default parameters are sufficient. Simply modify the stop-loss amount. Key Features GlobalLossStopEna
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
