Aurum Sentinel Engine AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Aurum Sentinel Engine AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Keltner Mean-Reversion | Linear Regression Exit | Equity Guardian]

Introduction Aurum Sentinel Engine AI is a sophisticated hybrid trading system designed to trade the "Elasticity" of the market trend. Instead of chasing prices blindly, the Sentinel waits for the price to overextend within a defined trend (using Keltner Channels) and executes trades when the probability of a "Snap-Back" is highest. It features a unique AI Regression Exit that calculates the fair value of price in real-time to secure profits with surgical precision.

Trading Strategy (The Sentinel Logic) The system operates on a 3-Stage "Pulse" Logic:

  1. Trend Filter (The Path): Uses the 200 EMA to determine the undeniable long-term direction. It never trades against the major trend.

  2. Volatility Entry (The Snap): Uses Keltner Channels (2.5 Deviation) to identify overbought/oversold conditions within the trend.
    Buy Signal: Trend is UP + Price touches Lower Keltner Band.

    • Sell Signal: Trend is DOWN + Price touches Upper Keltner Band.

  3. AI Regression Exit (The Target): Instead of fixed Take Profit, the EA uses a Linear Regression algorithm to determine the optimal exit point (Mean Reversion), maximizing win rate.

Key Features

  • Equity Guardian (Critical Safety): A built-in "Circuit Breaker". If the account Drawdown hits your defined limit (e.g., 30%), the Sentinel immediately closes all trades to save the remaining capital. No blown accounts.

  • Safety Valve Grid: If a trade moves against the entry, a smart recovery grid is activated. Unlike dangerous grids, this logic only adds positions at key Keltner levels with a controlled multiplier (1.3x).

  • Linear Regression Intelligence: Adapts the exit target based on the slope of the market, ensuring you exit before the trend resumes or reverses.

  • Prop-Firm Ready: Includes Hard Stop Loss per trade ( InpStopLossPoints ) and Max Drawdown limits, making it suitable for funding challenges.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: M15, H1 (Best for Mean Reversion).

  • Symbols: Gold (XAUUSD) - Highly recommended due to its volatility, and Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (due to Recovery Grid logic).

Input Parameters

  • === AURUM RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpInitialLot : Starting volume.

    • InpLotMultiplier : Grid multiplier (Default 1.3 for safety).

    • InpMaxDrawdown : Emergency Stop %. The EA halts if this loss is reached.

  • === TREND & VOLATILITY ===

    • InpEMAPeriod : Trend definition (Default 200).

    • InpKeltnerMult : Entry sensitivity (Higher = Fewer, safer trades).

  • === AI REGRESSION EXIT ===

    • InpLinRegPeriod : Lookback for the exit algorithm.

  • === SAFETY VALVE ===

    • InpGridMinDist : Minimum distance between recovery orders.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: XAUUSD H1).

  4. Adjust InpMaxDrawdown to protect your equity.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


