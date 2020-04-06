Aurum Sentinel Engine AI
- 专家
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Product Name: Aurum Sentinel Engine AI (MT5)
[Subtitle: Keltner Mean-Reversion | Linear Regression Exit | Equity Guardian]
Introduction Aurum Sentinel Engine AI is a sophisticated hybrid trading system designed to trade the "Elasticity" of the market trend. Instead of chasing prices blindly, the Sentinel waits for the price to overextend within a defined trend (using Keltner Channels) and executes trades when the probability of a "Snap-Back" is highest. It features a unique AI Regression Exit that calculates the fair value of price in real-time to secure profits with surgical precision.
Trading Strategy (The Sentinel Logic) The system operates on a 3-Stage "Pulse" Logic:
Trend Filter (The Path): Uses the 200 EMA to determine the undeniable long-term direction. It never trades against the major trend.
Volatility Entry (The Snap): Uses Keltner Channels (2.5 Deviation) to identify overbought/oversold conditions within the trend.
Buy Signal: Trend is UP + Price touches Lower Keltner Band.
Sell Signal: Trend is DOWN + Price touches Upper Keltner Band.
AI Regression Exit (The Target): Instead of fixed Take Profit, the EA uses a Linear Regression algorithm to determine the optimal exit point (Mean Reversion), maximizing win rate.
Key Features
Equity Guardian (Critical Safety): A built-in "Circuit Breaker". If the account Drawdown hits your defined limit (e.g., 30%), the Sentinel immediately closes all trades to save the remaining capital. No blown accounts.
Safety Valve Grid: If a trade moves against the entry, a smart recovery grid is activated. Unlike dangerous grids, this logic only adds positions at key Keltner levels with a controlled multiplier (1.3x).
Linear Regression Intelligence: Adapts the exit target based on the slope of the market, ensuring you exit before the trend resumes or reverses.
Prop-Firm Ready: Includes Hard Stop Loss per trade ( InpStopLossPoints ) and Max Drawdown limits, making it suitable for funding challenges.
Recommendations
Timeframes: M15, H1 (Best for Mean Reversion).
Symbols: Gold (XAUUSD) - Highly recommended due to its volatility, and Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
Minimum Deposit: $500 (due to Recovery Grid logic).
Input Parameters
=== AURUM RISK MANAGEMENT ===
InpInitialLot : Starting volume.
InpLotMultiplier : Grid multiplier (Default 1.3 for safety).
InpMaxDrawdown : Emergency Stop %. The EA halts if this loss is reached.
-
=== TREND & VOLATILITY ===
InpEMAPeriod : Trend definition (Default 200).
InpKeltnerMult : Entry sensitivity (Higher = Fewer, safer trades).
-
=== AI REGRESSION EXIT ===
InpLinRegPeriod : Lookback for the exit algorithm.
-
=== SAFETY VALVE ===
InpGridMinDist : Minimum distance between recovery orders.
-
Installation Guide
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: XAUUSD H1).
Adjust InpMaxDrawdown to protect your equity.
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.