Ksm mt5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Sürüm: 2.7
- Güncellendi: 1 Kasım 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading
Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes.
Key Features and Benefits
Multi-currency support: Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added.
Time-series data analysis: Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes market conditions to identify suitable moments for trades.
Ease of use: Ksm is built with user-friendliness in mind, making it accessible to traders of any level. Setting up the necessary parameters is simple and straightforward.
Risk management: The built-in features include automatic position sizing and flexible Take Profit and Stop Loss settings to help manage risks.
Customization: Ksm offers extensive options for personalizing the trading process. This includes price adjustments, capital management, signal processing, and setting limits for volatility and spread.
Key Configuration Parameters of Ksm
- ScalePips: Price scaling adjustment.
- MaximumDrawdown: Determines the drawdown level at which all orders are closed.
- StopWorkingDrawdown: Stops trading when the maximum drawdown is reached.
- Lot: Fixed position size.
- RiskOn: Enables automatic risk management.
- LimitSeries: Limits the number of orders in a series.
- TypeSeries: Type of order series.
- signalTf: Timeframe for signals.
- TakeProfit and StopLoss: Automatic position closure parameters.
- TrailingSeriesOn: Enables trailing for order series.
- VolatilityLimitOn: Sets limits on volatility.
Conclusion
Ksm is a tool for automating Forex trading, helping traders optimize their workflow, customize parameters according to individual needs, and trade effectively with various currency pairs across multiple timeframes.
Дуже якісний EA. Працює поки що дуже гарно як на тесті! Дякую