Doji Flow : Precision Trading, Powered by Heikin-Ashi Doji Intelligence

Welcome to Doji Flow , a meticulously crafted, next-generation trading system designed to transform subtle market indecision into consistent opportunity. Built for the astinct trader seeking clarity in chaos, this expert advisor combines advanced Heikin-Ashi Doji detection with smart, adaptive risk management ,all in one seamless, robust package.

- Key Features

- Heikin-Ashi Doji Detection

Identifies high-probability reversal patterns using refined Heikin-Ashi candles. Enter only when the market shows clear indecision—no guesswork, just precision.

- Smart Take-Profit Modes

Choose from Fixed Units, Doji Range, or our exclusive Doji Strength Multiplier, which dynamically adjusts your target based on breakout momentum.

- Adaptive Risk Management

Breakeven & Profit Lock: Automatically secures profits and moves stops to breakeven when trades reach predefined levels.

ATR Filter: Avoid low-volatility traps and adjust stops/targets based on current market volatility.

Strong Doji Recognition: Identifies higher-confidence setups using ATR-based strength detection.

- Flexible Lot Sizing

Equity Ladder: Scale your position size dynamically as your account grows (pre-loaded with optimized equity-to-lot mappings).

Auto Risk %: Set a fixed percentage risk per trade for hands-free money management.

- Enhanced Stoploss Options

Configure your stop based on wick, body, or half-wick—with an added safety buffer to respect broker constraints.

- Visual & Alert Tools

Mark doji candles directly on your chart with customizable markers (arrows, circles, stars) and receive real-time alerts via pop-up, email, or push notification.

- Trailing Stop & One-Trade-Per-Doji

Keep profits running with an intelligent trailing stop, and prevent over-trading with the optional one-trade-per-doji rule.



How It Works

Detect – The EA scans for Heikin-Ashi doji candles in real-time. Validate – Confirms strength using ATR, breakout distance, and customizable filters. Enter – Executes trades only during the closing moments of the confirmation candle, maximizing timing accuracy. Manage – Applies breakeven, profit lock, and trailing stops automatically to protect gains and limit risk.

- Ideal For

Traders who appreciate price action but want systematic execution.

Those looking for a hands-free, rule-based approach to doji trading.

Anyone seeking a robust EA with multiple layers of risk control.

Both novice and experienced users—thanks to its clear inputs and detailed logging.

- Why Choose Doji Flow Pro?