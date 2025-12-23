Robot Xauusd Mt5 Gold Scalper EA355

EA355 is built for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based XAUUSD scalper that focuses on trade quality, not random entries. It trades only when the market shows real momentum, then manages positions with strict filters to avoid unfavorable conditions.

Why buyers choose EA355

Quality-First Entries

Multi-factor signal engine (momentum, volatility, trend strength, and price action confirmation) to reduce low-probability trades.

Smart “Bad Market” Protection

Filters help avoid entries during high spread, unstable volatility, weak trend periods, and high-risk news windows (based on your settings).

Momentum Add-On Logic

When conditions remain valid, EA355 can add positions in the winning direction (hedging supported) to maximize strong moves.

Risk-Controlled Execution

Clear SL/exit logic and trade limits (based on inputs) to keep behavior consistent and controlled.

Made for XAUUSD M1

Optimized for fast decision-making on XAUUSD M1 with typical starting lot 0.01.

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Lot size: 0.01

Leverage: tested with 1:1000

Suggested minimum deposit: 2000 USD (or 2000 cents)

Performance note

In the seller’s tests, EA355 achieved up to 22x growth over 1 year under specific broker and data conditions. Trading involves risk; results may vary due to spread, execution, and market behavior.

Price

Promotional price: 333 USD until January 1, 2026.

Regular price: 5000 USD after January 5, 2026.

Support

Support is provided via MQL5 product comments and MQL5 private messages.