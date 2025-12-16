Robot Scalping Gold Trend

KING GOLD 3.40 (MT5) — XAUUSD Micro Scalper

KING GOLD 3.40 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 focused on XAUUSD (Gold Spot).
It was tested using MT5 Strategy Tester over a full 1-year period with a small starting balance to demonstrate how the strategy behaves with minimal lot sizing.

Backtest Example (Strategy Tester)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Lot Size: 0.01

  • Leverage: 1:1000

  • Initial Deposit: USD 30

  • Test Period: 1 full year

  • Result: up to 100x growth from the initial deposit (see screenshots/graph)

⚠️ Important: This is a historical backtest result only. Market conditions change and broker execution differs. No profit is promised or guaranteed.

Promo Price (Limited)

  • USD 33 for the first 2 buyers who purchase before 25 Dec 2025

  • After that, the price will increase step-by-step to: USD 53 → USD 78 → USD 103 → USD 128 (per buyer)

Key Notes

  • Designed for low-lot trading (0.01) on XAUUSD

  • Performance depends on broker conditions (spread, commission, slippage, execution speed)

  • Recommended to test on a demo account first and use proper risk control on live accounts

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk. Backtest results can differ from real trading due to execution, slippage, spread changes, liquidity, and market regime shifts. Use at your own


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold Trend Pro Xauusd Robot
Jinarto
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Pro XAUUSD Robot (EA3.11) is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold). It is designed to trade only when predefined market conditions are met, using filters such as news-window blocking, noise and spread control, and rollover avoidance. The EA monitors price movement to detect momentum conditions, opens positions only when confirmation criteria are satisfied, and manages exits with a combination of protective stop logic and trailing mech
Aristotle
Jinarto
Uzman Danışmanlar
ARISTOTLE Gold Trend Pro XAUUSD Robot (EA3.11) is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold). It is designed to trade only when predefined market conditions are met, using filters such as news-window blocking, noise and spread control, and rollover avoidance. The EA monitors price movement to detect momentum conditions, opens positions only when confirmation criteria are satisfied, and manages exits with a combination of protective stop logic and tra
Australia Xauusd AutoTrader MT5
Jinarto
Uzman Danışmanlar
Australia Auto Trading XAUUSD EA MT5 Australia Auto Trading XAUUSD EA MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 , designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA runs a rule-based algorithm that focuses on structured entries and disciplined position management, aiming to keep execution consistent and controlled. Core Algorithm (Technology) This EA uses a multi-layer decision engine : Trend structure filter using Moving Average bias to follow the dominant direction. Momentum confirmati
Robot Scalping Xauusd MT5
Jinarto
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot Scalping XAUUSD MT5 Key Advantages : 1)  Automatic News Avoidance The EA can block new entries around high-impact economic news to reduce exposure during sudden volatility spikes. 2)  Continuous Monitoring (While the Market Is Open) Runs continuously to look for suitable momentum and manage entries/exits according to its internal logic and your settings. 3) Remote Trading ON/OFF via Telegram (Optional) The EA supports optional remote control through Telegram, allowing you to enable or
Robot Scalping TF5M MT5
Jinarto
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot Scalping XAUUSD King Gold Time Frame 5M MT5  Expert Advisor Description This Expert Advisor is specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, utilizing a scalping approach on the M5 timeframe with strict trade filtering and disciplined execution. Key Specifications Fixed lot size: 0.01 Minimum recommended balance: $500 Trading symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Maximum of one open position at a time Trading Logic The EA operates using a multi-layer algorithm
Robot Xauusd AutoTrade MT5
Jinarto
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot XAUUSD AutoTrade MT5 Internal code name: EA327 Robot XAUUSD AutoTrade MT5 is a specialized gold-trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for stable, fixed-lot long-term growth on XAUUSD. Current price: 119 USD This is an introductory price and may be increased in future updates or after additional live statistics are collected. 1. Overview EA326d is an adaptive trend-following + controlled averaging system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . It is optimiz
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt