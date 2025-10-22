Trade Worker PRO

Trade Worker PRO is designed to make your trading performance consistent and profitable over time. At the heart of this Expert Advisor is a Linear Regression oscillator providing signals for entries and reversal points for exits. The risk is handled by a DCA mechanism that adds positions until price reverses enough to turn the trade into profit. Such a mechanism provides profitable trades most of the times and is strengthened by a safety algorithm preventing liquidation of positions under heavy drawdown.

This Expert Advisor has proven effective on several symbols from Forex and Crypto markets and can be configured also for other sectors. In any case you need to disregard the default inputs and do your own testing in the MetaTrader Terminal to find optimal configuration. When everything is ready start your bot and keep an eye on the DCA Risk Panel to keep DCA-related risk under control.

Features of Trade Worker PRO
  • Simple and straightforward trading logic
  • Intuitive settings for easy setup
  • Position sizing as percent of capital
  • Chart elements plotting bot activity
  • Evaluation of risk related to settings
  • Realtime monitoring of trading risk
  • Safety algorithm enabling set&forget

    Instrument Specifications

    • Symbol: forex/crypto
    • Timeframe: M15, M30, H1, H4

      Account Requirements
      • Type: netting/hedging
      • Min Deposit: $1000

          Settings of Trade Worker PRO

          Trade Management

          • Trading Capital (units)
            Fixed capital allocated for trading.
          • Size (% of Trading Capital)
            Percent of trading capital used to open positions.
          • Linear Regression Length
            Back bars used to calculate Linear Regression. Adjust this value basing on instrument, timeframe and type of trading you are conducting. Shorter periods are more suited for intraday trading, while longer periods can be used for swing trading.
          • LR Upper/Lower Threshold
            Define upper/lower bounds to identify overbought/oversold conditions in the Linear Regression oscillator. Higher absolute values reduce the number of signals but increase reliability.

          Profit Management

          • DCA TP Level (% of Size)
            Profit level expressed as a percent of Size parameter. This value is taken into account only when the DCA mechanism is active meaning that the trade is in drawdown (during run-up the profit level is determined dynamically by reversal signals from the Linear Regression oscillator).

          Risk Management

          • Max Raising
            A raise is a position added to the first position (main) when the trade is in drawdown. Sizing of each raise is increased by a small percent as per DCA mechanism. The value in this parameter is the maximum number of raises allowed in DCA.
          • Min. Raise Gap (% of price)
            Minimum distance between raises expressed as price percent.
          • Use Safe DCA
            This is the switch of the DCA Safety mechanism. When enabled it tells the EA to stop trading when the DCA is active and no longer considered safe.
          • MA Threshold for Safe DCA
            Threshold of the Moving Average used by the DCA Safety mechanism. Trading is considered no longer safe when DCA is active and the percent difference between current and last saved Moving Average is equal or greater than this value.

          Other Settings

          • Show elements on chart
            Enable appereance of trend and reversal points on chart.
          • Show DCA Risk Panel
            Enable/disable showing the DCA Risk Panel.
          • Magic Number
            A number of your choice useful to identify trades between different EAs.


          For any inquiry feel free to use my internal chat channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mcsportplus


              Please note that programs using some kind of grid strategy like Trade Worker PRO can be configured to yield substantial profits. Nevertheless, loosing money in trading is part of the process and aggressive configurations can potentially wipe your account. In these situations the secret to stay profitable is to withdraw profits regularly, for example withdrawing each time you get your account doubled is a good practice.

              Moreover keep in mind to always risk money you can afford to loose, which is one of the golden rules in trading whether manual or algorithmic.

              Önerilen ürünler
              Gold Rush Turbo EA
              Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
              5 (1)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
              Gecko EA MT5
              Profalgo Limited
              5 (1)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
              Gold Wrath EA
              Kamogelo Serongwane
              1 (1)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              . Öneriler Enstrüman: XAUUSD (Altın) Hesap Türü: Netting & Hedging Zaman Dilimi: 5 Dakika (M5) Minimum Teminat: 200 USD Hesap Tipi: Standard (komisyonsuz) veya Raw (optimal) Tavsiye Edilen Broker: IC Markets, IC Trading Tavsiye Edilen Parametreler Aşırı Alım (Overbought): 70 Aşırı Satım (Oversold): 30 Risk Yönetimi (RiskPercent): %1,0 Kâr Al (TakeProfitPips): 300 pip İzleyen Stop Başlama (TrailStartPips): 3 pip İzleyen Stop Mesafesi (TrailStopDistance): 3 pip Magic Number: 123456 Maksimum Lot (
              Range Raider MT5
              Joshua Lee Attridge
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: $299 Welcome to  Range Raider EA ! Built on the foundations of successful trading strategies, this EA is designed to perform exceptionally across different market conditions. It comes equipped with flexible settings and powerful risk management features, making it ideal for both new and seasoned traders. For a limited time, we are offering Range Raider at a special launch price! Key Features: Risk Management Flexibility: Fixed L
              RTR No Hard Stop Losses
              Retail Trading Realities LTD
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              [signal] [ back test $10k to $94million ] [ back test risk% = 0.10 ] [ back test risk% = 0.2 0 ] [single symbol settings] [set files]   [ inputs explained ] ******Live Signal +107.00% (26/02/2025)********** RTR No Hard Stop Losses algo EA for MT5 Load this EA onto any Forex M5 chart like EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY has to be a 24hr market . High win rate approx. 78.00% Trend following with high % win rate . No Martingale . There is a trailing stop for all trades on the higher timeframe . Multiple Symbo
              G Gold
              Khalid Ait
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              In my early days, I wondered why everyone was obsessed with trading gold. Even though it caused them massive losses, they remained loyal to it! I tried to do the same, mastering gold, but I failed too. So, I conducted my own research to find the answer, and what I discovered was unexpected... g Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD . You can find the set files in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for i
              BreakTheCage EA
              Gerold Roy Baisie
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Minimum Gereksinimler Hesap Türü: ECN / RAW / DÜŞÜK Spread Önerilen Aracı Kurumlar: IC Markets, IC Trading veya benzeri ECN aracı kurumları Minimum Yatırım: 500$ (1:500 kaldıraç) Önerilen Yatırım: 1000$ (1:500 kaldıraç) Minimum Kaldıraç: 1:100 (1:500 önerilir) VPS: 7/24 çalışma için gereklidir Temel Özellikler Ayarlanabilir aralık saatleri ile Otomatik Aralık Kopuş Stratejisi Dinamik pozisyon boyutlandırma: Sabit, Bakiye Başına Sabit, Yüzde Risk veya Sabit Para Gelişmiş stop yönetimi: B
              Infinity Break 2
              Evan Pierre Clement
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              InfinityBreak v2.0 – Premium Breakout EA . Akıllı ve stressiz işlem yapın . InfinityBreak otomatik olarak ana kırılmaları algılar ve TP, SL ile lot boyutlarını hassas bir şekilde yönetir . **M1 zaman diliminde** **XAU/USD** için önerilir MT4 Sürümü :   I nfinity Break 2 | Acheter le Robot de trading (Expert Advisor) pour MetaTrader 5 Quantum EAs Kanalı :  Private Messages - Evan Pierre Clement - KurukoPro - Trader's profile Fiyat Bilgisi : Fiyat her 10 satın alımda 50 $ artar N
              Gold Crazy EA MT5
              Nguyen Nghiem Duy
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
              ICT Silver Bullet Master
              Angel Claude Charles Geoffroy
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Of course! Here is the English translation of your trading algorithm description: --- ### Silver Bullet ICT Trading Robot Description **Discover a new era of trading with our automated trading robot, based on the renowned Silver Bullet strategy by ICT (Inner Circle Trader).** #### **Why Choose Our Trading Robot?** 1. **Proven Performance**: The Silver Bullet strategy by ICT is recognized for its consistent results and ability to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Our trading
              Trading Storm
              Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Trading Storm v2.0 is a professional solution designed for discerning traders seeking a conservative and ultra-secure smart grid strategy. By automatically adapting to market conditions (low, normal, or high volatility), this system dynamically adjusts order spacing, lot progression factors, and take‑profit targets in real time to optimize each position series. Its efficient execution every 30 seconds ensures optimal responsiveness without unnecessary overload, while strict margin checks and min
              Imbalance Autotrader
              Renato Takahashi
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Pare de seguir as "sardinhas" e comece a operar como big player, de forma automática. O robô Imbalance Autotrader é a mais recente tecnologia de trade que monitora os big players (grandes investidores) do mercado financeiro. Com estratégia de rompimento ( breakout ) ou pullback (Fair Value Gap FVG e Order Block) , você consegue configurar o robô para o ativo, conforme condições que você deseja operar. Além disso, o robô pode ter stops configuráveis, dinâmicos ou fixos. Na questão de gerenciamen
              SilverStar
              Steve Rosenstock
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              SilverStar MT5 — GÜMÜŞ (XAGUSD) İşlemleri. Hızlı. Kesin. Karlı.  Gümüş , gizli güçtür: oynak, temiz ve çoğu zaman daha düşük maliyetle işlem yapılabilir – bu yüzden SilverStar ’ı geliştirdim.  Gerçek canlı işlemlerimi  – tam şeffaflık: girişler, çıkışlar, düşüş dönemleri ve ayarlamalar. Bugün i indirin, hemen işlem yapmaya başlayın ve Silver Challenge ’a katılın – efsaneler değil, gerçek sonuçlar.  Yıllarca XAGUSD işlemi yaptıktan sonra,  benim  kullandığım sistemi sizlerle paylaşıyorum:  Silver
              Super Rebate Mix System
              Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
              Volatility 75 Slow and Steady Bot
              Peter Jack David Ackermann
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              The "Volatility 75 - Slow and Steady" Expert Advisor was designed to trade on Volatility 75, which is only available by using the Deriv broker. I would not recommend using it on any other symbol other than  Volatility 75, although it will work on other symbols, this bot was optimized and coded with Volatility 75(Vix75) in mind. If used on any other symbol, you will need to find settings that work well with that symbol. Even though the current version has been optimized for the current year, b
              BTC Scalper King
              Soraya Bahlekeh
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              BTC Scalper King – Bitcoin Çağı için Hassas Scalping BTC Scalper King   Bitcoin’in hızlı ve yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasası için özel olarak tasarlanmış, ileri düzey bir scalping Expert Advisor (EA)’dır.  Piyasa ister yükselişte ister düşüşte olsun, BTC Scalper King gerçek zamanlı koşullara uyum sağlayan kanıtlanmış bir strateji izler. EA, alım/satım sinyallerini otomatik olarak tespit eder ve günceller, yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları belirler ve Bitcoin piyasası dalgalanmalarından yararlanma
              Ai FGS EA
              Martin Alejandro Bamonte
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              This EA is a private edition developed for traders who are part of our advanced testing and support program. It offers early access to selected configurations and system updates that will later be integrated into the main public release. Only users who have previously communicated with our team and received confirmation should proceed with the purchase. The EA operates using our latest optimization logic and is intended for professional traders who understand the importance of running control
              Accurate Shot MT5
              Yurii Yasny
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
              Gangorra Risk EURUSD
              Willian Roberto Silva Klafke
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk Açıklaması EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk – M30 karşı trend robotu, konfluans filtreleri ve % risk yönetimi ile Genel Bakış EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk , EURUSD M30 için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir mean-reversion (karşı trend) EA ’dır (parametre ayarları ile diğer pariteler/ZF’lerde de kullanılabilir). Fiyatın destek/direnç bölgelerine (Donchian/Bollinger) yaklaşmasını veya dokunmasını algılar ve girişleri ayarlanabilir konfluanslarla (RSI, EMA’ya ATR bazlı uzaklık, H1 karşı trend filtres
              Future EA MT5
              Mansour Babasafary
              3.33 (6)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
              Gap Rider
              Ofer Dvir
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              GapRider EA - Dinamik Alım Tarafı Gap Ticareti Uzman Danışmanı Genel Bakış GapRider EA, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış sofistike ve uyarlanabilir bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, alım tarafı gap ticareti konusunda uzmanlaşmıştır. Bu EA, önemli piyasa boşluklarını tespit eder ve stratejik alım emirleri yerleştirir, piyasa volatilitesine dayalı dinamik boyutlandırma kullanarak giriş ve çıkış işlemlerini optimize eder. Sağlam bir özellik seti ile GapRider, büyük piyasa hareketlerinden sonra fiyat geri
              FREE
              Promex MT5
              Evgeniia Terekhova
              5 (2)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Promex is a unique Expert Advisor that trades when there is a strong deviation of the price from the normal value. By opening trades at the moment when it is very likely to move in the opposite direction the Promex Expert Advisor accompanies it with a short trailing stop, thus collecting a small profit from the market, but with a probability of 95%. Trading account requirements. • Account types: ECN and RAW • Leverage: 1:30 or more • Minimum deposit: 100 USD • EURUSD spread: up to 6 pips Prop
              SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
              Adam Gerasimov
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
              Tenacious Turtle Gold EA MT5
              Akshay Shahaji Gaikwad
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              New Launch price $199 only for first 10 users. After that price will be raised and Final price for Turtle Gold EA MT5  will be $1099. The Turtle Gold EA MT5 is an advanced and highly efficient trading bot, specially designed with a unique strategy to maximize profitability. Unlike many other trading bots that engage in numerous trades, often leading to unnecessary risks and losses, this bot stands out by focusing on finding only high-quality trading opportunities each month. This selective appr
              TropangFX v1 MT5
              Jordanilo Sarili
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
              Scalping MT5 EA
              The Hung Ngo
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
              Apolo AI MT5
              Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Merhaba yatırımcılar, bu aracı gerçek sonuçlarla titizlikle tasarladım, Apolo AI, Kanada para biriminde AI ve Node'larda yapılandırılmış bir Trend algoritması ile kafa derisi oluşturmak için tasarlandı ve özel olarak tasarlandı, burada 10k'den 1 yıllık geriye dönük testin sonucunu görebiliriz. 40k, gerçek parayla kazanılan gerçek hesap sinyalini de benzer sonuçlarla görebiliyoruz, Apollo inanılmaz! USDCAD gibi istikrarlı bir para birimindeki bir trendde kafa derisine aktarılacak düğüm aralıkla
              Little Swinger by RT
              Abdul Wahab
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
              BoomCrash CheatCode EA Mt5
              Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
              5 (3)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              INTRODUCTION Unlock the door to a new era of trading with Cheat Code, your ultimate solution for achieving trading success. Say goodbye to the constraints of human limitations and embrace the future of automated trading. Our cutting-edge trading robot is designed to empower both novice and seasoned traders, providing an exceptional tool for optimizing your trading strategies. As you are aware, some months ago, I developed the outstanding Mega spikes Detector, which is part of my best spikes ser
              Adam Smith AI
              Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Adam Smith AI - Otomatik Ticarette Bir Devrim Finans piyasaları ve klasik ekonomi teorisi üzerine yıllarca süren kapsamlı çalışmalardan sonra, modern ekonominin babasının temel prensiplerini yapay zeka ve makine öğrenimindeki en gelişmiş teknolojiyle birleştiren yenilikçi bir çözüm sunuyoruz. Piyasanın görünmez eli artık gerçek zamanlı olarak ticaret modellerini, piyasa davranışlarını ve fiyat yapılarını analiz eden gelişmiş sinir ağları tarafından destekleniyor. Sistemimiz, Smith'in teoriler
              Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
              Quantum Queen MT5
              Bogdan Ion Puscasu
              4.98 (320)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
              Mad Turtle
              Gennady Sergienko
              4.87 (31)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
              Quantum King EA
              Bogdan Ion Puscasu
              5 (11)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
              Aura Ultimate EA
              Stanislav Tomilov
              5 (15)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
              Remstone
              Remstone
              5 (6)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets 24H discount : $1,750  instead of $2,000 The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir
              The ORB Master
              Profalgo Limited
              5 (10)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
              Argos Fury
              Aleksandar Prutkin
              4.17 (24)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
              Axonshift EA MT5
              Maxim Kurochkin
              4.83 (23)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
              Quantum Emperor MT5
              Bogdan Ion Puscasu
              4.86 (482)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya  Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrula
              One Man Army
              Ihor Otkydach
              5 (4)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Sadece 2 adet kaldı, fiyatı 599 dolar Sonraki fiyat: 699 dolar Abartı yok, gereksiz risk yok. Minimum düşüşle işlem yap: One Man Army, hem kişisel hem de prop firm (şirket içi) ticaret için tasarlanmış çok dövizli bir işlem sistemidir. Kısa ve orta vadeli piyasa düzeltmeleri ve dönüşlerine dayalı bir scalping stratejisi uygular, bekleyen limit emirleri ile işlem yapar. Bu işlem botu piyasanın yönünü tahmin etmez — en uygun fiyat seviyelerinde yüksek hassasiyetle pozisyon açar. Tam senin sevdiği
              AI Gold Sniper MT5
              Ho Tuan Thang
              5 (7)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
              Golden Synapse
              Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
              3.58 (36)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
              Quantum Bitcoin EA
              Bogdan Ion Puscasu
              4.83 (122)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
              Ultimate Breakout System
              Profalgo Limited
              5 (24)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
              Quantum Baron
              Bogdan Ion Puscasu
              4.76 (34)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
              The Gold Reaper MT5
              Profalgo Limited
              4.44 (84)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
              NTRon 2OOO
              Konstantin Freize
              5 (4)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
              Big Forex Players MT5
              MQL TOOLS SL
              4.75 (122)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
              SmartChoise
              Gabriel Costin Floricel
              4.36 (67)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
              HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
              Martin Alejandro Bamonte
              5 (2)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
              ARIA Connector EA
              Martin Alejandro Bamonte
              4.69 (16)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
              Quantum StarMan
              Bogdan Ion Puscasu
              4.91 (103)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
              VolumeHedger
              Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
              5 (24)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ]   Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yöneti
              ENEA mt5
              Vitalii Tkachenko
              5 (3)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Fiyat: 606$ -> 808$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
              Zenith FX EA MT5
              Maxim Kurochkin
              5 (1)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
              Syna
              William Brandon Autry
              5 (4)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
              XG Gold Robot MT5
              MQL TOOLS SL
              4.2 (91)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
              EA New Player
              Vitali Vasilenka
              5 (23)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Bir Uzman Danışman Sadece işlem yapmakla kalmaz, oyunun kurallarını da değiştirir. EA New Player, MT5 için yedi kanıtlanmış teknik analiz stratejisi üzerine kurulu, yenilikçi bir portföy uzman danışmanıdır. Yapay zeka kullanmaz, ancak gelişmiş mimarisi, şeffaf mantığı ve esnek sinyal filtreleme sistemi sayesinde birçok sinir ağı çözümünden daha iyi performans gösterir. 1+1 PROMOSYON: Bir uzman danışman alana, ikincisi ücretsiz! Stoklarla sınırlıdır! Canlı İşlem MT5 -
              Goldbot One MT5
              Profalgo Limited
              5 (14)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: Goldbot One satın alın ve 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin!! (2 ticaret hesabı için) KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın LIVE SIGNAL Altın piyasası için tasarlanmış son derece gelişmiş bir ticaret robotu olan   Goldbot One'ı   tanıtıyoruz .   Breakout trading'e odaklanan Goldbot One, hem destek hem de direnç seviyelerini kullanarak önemli trading fırsatlarını belirle
              GOLD Dahab
              Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
              4.5 (6)
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
              Yazarın diğer ürünleri
              Trade Worker
              Massimiliano Cianci
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Trade Worker is designed to make your trading performance consistent and profitable. At the heart of this Expert Advisor is a Linear Regression oscillator providing signals for entries and reversal points for exits. The risk is handled by a DCA mechanism that adds positions until price reverses enough to turn the trade into profit. Such a mechanism provides profitable trades the vast majority of the times but in some cases can also cause heavy drawdown in equity and balance. This Expert Advisor
              FREE
              Kurobot MT5
              Massimiliano Cianci
              Uzman Danışmanlar
              Kurobot MT5 draws its strength from the deep principles of Bushido. This highly trained EA silently and patiently waits for the market to leave itself exposed, then swiftly strikes with power and precision, providing you with solid trading performance while maintaining easy configuration. The Dojo where Kurobot has been assembled in an ancient school of black Expert Advisors, based on a reliable system of Moving Averages that reveals entry points even in fast-paced trading like scalping. Victory
              Filtrele:
              İnceleme yok
              İncelemeye yanıt