The Gold Angel MT5 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies for achieving maximum profits. Using sophisticated market data analysis algorithms, this advisor can identify profitable entry and exit points, significantly reducing risks and increasing the chances of successful trading.

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Gold Angel MT5 offers an intuitive interface that allows both experienced and novice traders to easily customize trading parameters and monitor results in real time. It supports various strategies, including scalping and news trading, allowing for flexible adaptation to changing market conditions.



Thanks to its integration with a risk management system and automatic settings, Gold Angel MT5 ensures a stable income while minimizing the emotional burden on traders. Additionally, the advisor provides graphical and analytical tools that allow for deeper market analysis and informed decision-making.



Gold Angel MT5 is a reliable partner for every trader striving for success in the world of gold trading.

Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: $500.

Account type: any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.

Leverage: Any

Account type: Any

Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (recommended)



Main characteristics:



+ No grid

+ No Martingale

+ No risky capital management.



Use a moving small stop loss and stimulating take profit, built-in multiple closing methods, quickly close positions and protect profits.

Trade only one pair at a time. No martingale, no grid.

You only need one chart and you can download all currency pairs.

Risk Warning:Before purchasing Gold Angel, please understand the risks involved.Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.