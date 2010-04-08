Gold Trend Accelerator Combo

Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold)

Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges.

This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk, clear structure, and no grid or martingale.


Live signal MT5 : Click Here

Instant Setup: Get the latest preset set file and quick-start guide. Visit our [MQL5 Blog] for the download link.


Key Features

  • 7 Independent Trading Systems

    • 4 Trend-Following systems (T1–T4)

    • 3 Counter-Trend systems (R1–R3)

  • EMA crossover + ATR volatility logic

  • ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit & Trailing Stop

  • One position per system (no averaging, no grid)

  • Advanced on-chart dashboard

  • Entry labels for full trade transparency

  • Fully automated risk management

  • Optimized for XAUUSD


How the Strategy Works

Trend Systems (T-Systems)
The EA identifies directional momentum using fast and slow EMA crossovers.
Trades are opened in the direction of the trend, with dynamic SL and TP calculated from ATR to match current market volatility.

Counter-Trend Systems (R-Systems)
To handle false breakouts and strong pullbacks, the EA includes reverse logic systems that trade against selected trend signals.
This helps capture profits during choppy or overextended market phases and smooth overall performance.

All systems work independently and can be enabled or disabled individually.


Risk & Money Management

  • Risk Percentage per Trade (based on real SL distance)

  • Fixed Lot option

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No over-leveraging

Risk control is fully automatic and designed to protect the account during high volatility.


Dashboard & Visualization

The built-in dashboard shows:

  • Active systems (T1–T4, R1–R3)

  • Timeframe per system

  • Trade status (BUY / SELL)

  • Floating profit/loss

  • License status

You always know what the EA is doing — no “black box” behavior.


Demo & License Information

  • Demo version:
    Works in Strategy Tester with limited systems and trade restrictions, allowing users to study the logic and behavior.

  • Full version:
    Unlocks all systems and full performance.

  • Licensed via MQL5 Market only


🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframes: M30 / H1 / H4 (as configured per system)

  • Account Type: ECN / Low spread

  • Risk: Adjust according to account size and tolerance


Installation:

Attach the EA to ONE XAUUSD chart only. You may use any timeframe.

All strategies use internal timeframes, so do NOT attach the EA to multiple charts.


Who Is This EA For? 

  • Traders focused on Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Users who want multiple strategies in one EA

  • Traders who avoid grid and martingale systems

  • Those who value transparency, structure, and risk control

제작자의 제품 더 보기
Aurum Synergy
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Aurum Synergy – The Dual-Engine Trend Master for XAUUSD (Gold) Aurum Synergy is a sophisticated, non-Martingale, non-Grid Expert Advisor designed to methodically capitalize on prevailing trends in the XAUUSD (Gold) market. We believe in quality over quantity, focusing on capturing high Risk-Reward Ratio (RR) trades by riding sustained trends. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Usage Recommendations: Symbol:  XAUUSD Timeframe:  Attach to the H1 chart. Leverage:  A leverage of 1:100 or higher is reco
Aether Algo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Aether Algo: The Smart Scalper for EURUSD H1 Aether Algo is an intelligent automated trading system meticulously crafted for the EURUSD H1 chart. Designed to capitalize on market momentum and volatility, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated combination of multiple indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. Key Features Advanced Multi-Indicator Strategy: Aether Algo doesn't rely on just one signal. It uses a robust strategy that analyzes data from Heiken Ashi,
Gold Reversal X1
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Gold Reversal X1: The Smart Trend Reversal EA for XAUUSD Gold Reversal X1 is an expert advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , specifically targeting major trend reversal points. This EA is built for traders who appreciate a strategic approach with a lower frequency of trades, averaging around 5 orders per month. Find more EAs to fit your strategy:   Click Here Core Strategy and Features Trend Reversal Strategy : The EA identifies key reversal zones to enter trades, aimi
FREE
Prime H1 Trader
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading Prime H1 Trader is a sophisticated, professional-grade EA engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This expert advisor isn't just another automated system; it's a meticulously crafted trading tool that integrates a powerful technical strategy to pinpoint optimal entry signals with high accuracy. The core of Prime H1 Trader's strategy is its unique dual-indicator approach. It leverages Envelope signals as the primary market trigger , th
FREE
Aether Algo MT4
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Aether Algo: The Smart Scalper for EURUSD H1 Aether Algo   is an intelligent automated trading system meticulously crafted for the   EURUSD H1   chart. Designed to capitalize on market momentum and volatility, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated combination of multiple indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. Key Features Advanced Multi-Indicator Strategy:   Aether Algo doesn't rely on just one signal. It uses a robust strategy that analyzes data from   Heik
Velocity Algo MT4
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
5 (1)
Experts
Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15 Velocity Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USDCAD currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated Dynamic Grid Martingale strategy that automatically adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust, automated solution to capitalize on market volatility. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Velocity Algo MT5 :  Click Here Key Features Dynamic Grid Mar
Chronos Algo MT4
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Chronos Algo: The Foundational System for EURUSD Trading Chronos Algo   is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the   EURUSD H1   chart. It is a sophisticated automated system that utilizes an adaptive and robust money management strategy to capture profitable market movements. Developed and proven over   three years of live trading , this EA is ideal for traders looking for a time-tested solution to generate passive income from the Forex market. Key Features Advanced Trading Strategy:  
Sentinel AutoTrade MT4
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
5 (1)
Experts
Sentinel AutoTrade: The Reversal System for AUDCAD M15 Sentinel AutoTrade   is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision and consistency on the   AUDCAD M15   chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to capture market reversals and capitalize on price turning points. This EA is an ideal tool for traders seeking a reliable solution to generate consistent returns. Key Features Reversal Trading Strategy:   Sentinel AutoTrade uses an advanced strategy that identifies pot
Centurion Reversal MT4
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Centurion Reversal MT4: Precision Reversal Trading on USDCAD M15 Centurion Reversal MT5   is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for consistent, low-risk returns on the   USDCAD M15   chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify and capitalize on trend reversal setups, making it an ideal tool for traders who seek a reliable and automated solution. Live signal MT5 (Micro Account /   Autolot 0.01 per 30) :  Click Here Key Features Precision Reversal Strategy:   The E
Chronos Algo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
5 (1)
Experts
Chronos Algo: The Foundational System for EURUSD Trading Chronos Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD H1 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system that utilizes an adaptive and robust money management strategy to capture profitable market movements. Developed and proven over three years of live trading , this EA is ideal for traders looking for a time-tested solution to generate passive income from the Forex market. Key Features Advanced Trading Strategy: The EA's
Velocity Algo MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15 Velocity Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to operate on the USDCAD currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated Dynamic Grid Martingale strategy, which adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust solution to capitalize on market volatility. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Velocity Algo MT4   :  Click Here Key Features Dynamic Grid Martingale St
Sentinel AutoTrade
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Sentinel AutoTrade: The Reversal System for AUDCAD M15 Sentinel AutoTrade is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision and consistency on the AUDCAD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to capture market reversals and capitalize on price turning points. This EA is an ideal tool for traders seeking a reliable solution to generate consistent returns. Key Features Reversal Trading Strategy: Sentinel AutoTrade uses an advanced strategy that identifies potential
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
VanguardPrime MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
VanguardPrime MT5: The High-Capital Reversal System for AUDUSD VanguardPrime MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision reversal trading on the AUDUSD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify high-probability reversal setups and generate consistent returns. This EA is built for serious traders seeking a robust and automated solution. Key Features Precision Reversal Strategy: The EA uses a powerful combination of leading indicators, including th
NovaPivot MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
NovaPivot MT5: The Dynamic Grid Scalper for NZDCAD NovaPivot MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the NZDCAD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Scalping strategy combined with a dynamic grid to generate consistent profits from market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Dynamic Grid Martingale Strategy: NovaPivot MT5 employs a sophisticated dynamic grid sy
Centurion Reversal MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Centurion Reversal MT5: Precision Reversal Trading on USDCAD M15 Centurion Reversal MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for consistent, low-risk returns on the USDCAD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify and capitalize on trend reversal setups, making it an ideal tool for traders who seek a reliable and automated solution. Live signal MT5 (Micro Account /   Autolot 0.01 per 30) :  Click Here Key Features Precision Reversal Strategy: The EA uses
