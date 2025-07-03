Xauusd Precision Breakout

🔥 XAUUSD Precision EA— Dominate the Market with Precision Timing

XAU Breakout Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), capitalizing on a powerful early-morning breakout at 7:00 AM GMT on the M5 chart. This strategy is built to catch momentum before the majority of the market reacts — offering a sharp edge in volatile sessions.





🚀 Core Features

Fully automated breakout system for XAUUSD





Trades only once per day to avoid overtrading





Optimized for the 7:00 GMT volatility window





Risk-Reward Ratio (RRR) adjustable for aggressive or conservative setups





Simple inputs: lot size, RRR, and GMT offset





Designed for consistency, discipline, and simplicity





🧠 How It Works





It executes a buy or sell trade based on the high/low breakout of the 7:00 GMT candle (configurable).





Applies a Stop Loss (SL) and a Take Profit (TP) based on your chosen RRR.





Only one trade per day is placed, avoiding noise and overexposure.

🕒 Important Time Setting

This bot triggers at 7:00 AM GMT.

Match your broker’s time using the "GMT Offset" input:If

Broker shows 6:00 AM at GMT 7:00 AM → set Offset = 0 (default)

Broker shows 7:00 AM at GMT 7:00 AM → set Offset = +1

Broker shows 5:00 AM at GMT 7:00 AM → set Offset = -1





📩 Not sure? Contact the author for help.





🎯 Why This Bot Works

Gold (XAUUSD) is known for explosive early movements during the London open. This bot is specifically tuned to capture those early directional moves, using strict timing logic and clean risk controls.





📊 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD





Timeframe: M5





Lot Size: Based on your risk appetite





Risk Reward: 3.0 – 5.0 for optimal balance





Broker Time: Adjust GMTOffset accordingly





✅ Advantages

No martingale, grid, or dangerous recovery systems





Slippage-tolerant and fast execution





Minimal configuration — plug & trade





Ideal for prop firms, scalpers, and breakout traders





🛠️ Inputs

LotSize: Fixed lot per trade





RiskReward: Take Profit as a multiple of SL





GMTOffset: Adjust for broker time vs. GMT





🔐 Important Notes

One trade per day logic ensures precision and minimal drawdown.





Backtest using "Every tick based on real ticks" for accuracy.





📞 Support

📩 Telegram: t.me/SmartAlgoTrader_001