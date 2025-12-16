Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold)

Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges.

This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk, clear structure, and no grid or martingale.





Key Features

7 Independent Trading Systems 4 Trend-Following systems (T1–T4) 3 Counter-Trend systems (R1–R3)

EMA crossover + ATR volatility logic

ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit & Trailing Stop

One position per system (no averaging, no grid)

Advanced on-chart dashboard

Entry labels for full trade transparency

Fully automated risk management

Optimized for XAUUSD





How the Strategy Works

Trend Systems (T-Systems)

The EA identifies directional momentum using fast and slow EMA crossovers.

Trades are opened in the direction of the trend, with dynamic SL and TP calculated from ATR to match current market volatility.

Counter-Trend Systems (R-Systems)

To handle false breakouts and strong pullbacks, the EA includes reverse logic systems that trade against selected trend signals.

This helps capture profits during choppy or overextended market phases and smooth overall performance.

All systems work independently and can be enabled or disabled individually.





Risk & Money Management

Risk Percentage per Trade (based on real SL distance)

Fixed Lot option

No martingale

No grid

No over-leveraging

Risk control is fully automatic and designed to protect the account during high volatility.





Dashboard & Visualization

The built-in dashboard shows:

Active systems (T1–T4, R1–R3)

Timeframe per system

Trade status (BUY / SELL)

Floating profit/loss

License status

You always know what the EA is doing — no “black box” behavior.





Demo & License Information

Demo version:

Works in Strategy Tester with limited systems and trade restrictions, allowing users to study the logic and behavior.

Full version:

Unlocks all systems and full performance.

Licensed via MQL5 Market only





🔹 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframes: M30 / H1 / H4 (as configured per system)

Account Type: ECN / Low spread

Risk: Adjust according to account size and tolerance



Installation: Attach the EA to ONE XAUUSD chart only. You may use any timeframe. All strategies use internal timeframes, so do NOT attach the EA to multiple charts.



Who Is This EA For?