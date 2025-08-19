Break Retest

BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT.

WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE. 

Benefits

  • Fewer false breakouts. Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks.
  • Tighter execution plans. The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure.
  • Non-repainting confidence. Signals are placed on current bar.
  • Flexible across markets. Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15 or swing on H1/H4/D1.
  • Clutter-free charting. Automatic line capping/expiry and full cleanup on removal keep your templates clean.
Features
  • Non-repainting.
  • Optional retest requirement ("Require retest", "Retest tolerance points")
  • After a breakout, the indicator waits for price to retest the broken level (within your tolerance) before printing the arrow. Filters first-touch fakeouts.
  • "Previous close filter". Requires the previous bar’s close to be on the opposite side of the level—another fakeout filter.
  • Clean, visible signals. Arrow codes 233/234 by default; "Arrow shift points" to avoid wick overlap. Works on any symbol/timeframe.
  • Level lines with housekeeping. Draws horizontal lines at the broken level and manages them: "Keep only most recent line per side", "Cap per side (ignored if Latest-only)", "Delete lines older than this many bars (0=never)"
  • Lines are auto-removed when you remove the indicator.
  • "Spam control per bar". Prevents duplicate arrows from stacking on the same bar-time.
  • Alerts & push. Optional terminal alerts and mobile push on each signal.









































