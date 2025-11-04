Trailing Stop Multi Mode Pro

🧭 Trailing Stop Utility – Multi-Mode & Multi-Symbol Control

If you find any bug or unexpected behavior — please don’t hesitate to message me!
Your feedback helps improve this tool and keep it stable for everyone. 💪

🚀 Overview

Trailing Stop Multi Mode Pro is a smart, flexible utility designed to manage trailing stops across multiple symbols and timeframes.
It’s lightweight, stable, and fully compatible with all MT5 builds (no missing includes).

Whether you’re a manual trader or EA user, this tool automates trailing stop management with three powerful modes — adaptable to any trading style: scalping, intraday, or swing trading.

⚙️ Key Features

3 Flexible Trailing Modes:

  • Percent Mode – Defines the trailing distance as a percentage of the current price.
    🔹 Best suited for scalping or short-term setups where precision and speed matter.

  • Pips Mode – Uses a fixed number of pips as the trailing distance.
    🔹 Ideal for scalpers who prefer fixed trailing distances for quick market moves.

  • ATR Mode – Dynamic trailing based on market volatility (Average True Range).
    🔹 Perfect for intraday and swing traders who want adaptive trailing stops that adjust to market conditions.

Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Support

  • Automatically manages open positions across all pairs and timeframes.

  • Works seamlessly with both manual trades and EA-opened positions.

Smart & Customizable Triggers

  • Activate trailing based on percent gain, pips, or ATR multiplier.

  • Trailing only starts after profit conditions are met, preventing early stop-loss adjustments.

Magic Number Filtering & Custom Check Interval

  • Filter by MagicNumber to control which EA trades are managed.

  • Fine-tune update intervals (CheckIntervalMS) for maximum performance.

Informative On-Chart Display (Optional)

  • Shows all active positions, their SL values, and last modification status — directly on your chart.

💡 Why This Utility Is Better

  • Works independently — no EA required.

  • Intelligent SL management: only moves stops toward profit.

  • Ultra-fast performance: intervals as low as 10 milliseconds with minimal resource load.

  • Clean, professional code: no external dependencies or missing includes.

🧩 Perfect For

  • Manual traders who want automated trailing across all positions.

  • EA users who need a dedicated trailing manager for multiple symbols.

  • Scalpers who require precise and lightning-fast SL adjustments.

  • Intraday and swing traders who prefer ATR-based adaptive trailing stops for dynamic market conditions.

🧠 Pro Tips

  • Use Percent or Pips Mode for short-term strategies or fast-moving pairs.

  • Use ATR Mode on higher timeframes (H1, H4, or D1) for smoother trailing in trending markets.

  • Enable ShowOnChart = true to monitor trailing activity and position updates in real time.

💬 Support & Feedback

Found a bug, issue, or have a feature request?
👉 Don’t hesitate to message me!
I’m always open to feedback and continuously improving this utility for the trading community.


