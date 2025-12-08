MA7 Aster C3 MT5

Description of work

The MA7 Aster C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss.

Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator.





Features of work

Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Only one grid can be opened in the market.

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.





Note: before running the expert advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific financial instrument and timeframe.

Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article Expert advisors of class C3.





Expert advisor settings

General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come; Magic – designed to identify your positions.





Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume.





Position opening settings:

MA7 Aster settings – settings of the MA7 Aster indicator: Period; Method; Apply to; Minimum distance.





Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation; TakeProfit – distance to profit taking.





Grid settings:

Positions total – number of open positions in the grid; Distance between positions – distance between the positions in the grid.





Display settings:

StopLoss color; StopLoss line style; StopLoss line width; TakeProfit color; TakeProfit line style; TakeProfit line width; Position price color; Position price line style; Position price line width.



