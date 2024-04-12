MA7 Galega MT4
- Göstergeler
- Andrey Minaev
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 12 Nisan 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Description of work
The 'MA7 Galega' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows a puncture of the moving average.
Detailed information about the 'MA7 Galega' indicator.
Indicator settings
General settings:
Period – MA period;
Method – MA method;
Apply to – price type;
Consider the direction of the candle.
Message settings:
Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;
Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;
Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;
Arrow display settings:
Arrow shift;
Arrow size;
Up arrow color;
Down arrow color;
Up arrow code;
Down arrow code.
'MA7 Galega' indicators:
Expert advisors based on the 'MA7 Galega' indicator: