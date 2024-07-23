MA7 Galega C1 MT4;

Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.





Description of work



The 'MA7 Galega C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Galega indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed.

Features of work



Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.

Note: before running the advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific instrument and timeframe.

Expert advisor settings



General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;

Magic – designed to identify your positions.

Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume, lots;

Funds for volume – funds for position volume, deposit currency (0 – not used);

Risk per trade – risk per trade, a percentage of the deposit balance (0 – not used).





Position opening settings:

Maximum spread – maximum spread, points (0 – not used);

Minimum margin level – minimum margin level, perc (0 - not used).





'MA7 Galega' settings – settings of the 'MA7 Galega' indicator:

Period – MA period;

Method – MA method;

Apply to – price type;

Consider the direction of the candle.

Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation, points;

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking, points;

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking based on the distance to stop loss, coeff (0 – not used);

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation to High/Low for N candles +/- StopLoss in points, candles (0 – not used).





Breakeven settings:

Activation – distance to breakeven activation, points (0 – not used);

Activation – distance to breakeven activation based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);

Activation – distance to breakeven activation based on the distance to take profit, perc (0 – not used);

Distance to placing – distance to placing the stop loss level from the opening price, points (0 – not used).

ATR settings:

Period – ATR period;

Timeframe – timeframe.

Trading time settings:

Start time – start time of the work, hours;

End time – end time of the work, hours (0 – not used).

Trading stop settings:

Profit – total profit, deposit currency (0 - not used);

Loss – total loss, deposit currency (0 - not used).

Display settings:

StopLoss color;

StopLoss line style;

StopLoss line width;

TakeProfit color;

TakeProfit line style;

TakeProfit line width.

