MA7 Aster C3 MT5

Description of work

The MA7 Aster C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss.

Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator.


Features of work

Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Only one grid can be opened in the market.

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.


Note: before running the expert advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific financial instrument and timeframe.

Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article Expert advisors of class C3.


Expert advisor settings

General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;

Magic – designed to identify your positions.


Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume.


Position opening settings:

MA7 Aster settings – settings of the MA7 Aster indicator:

Period;

Method;

Apply to;

Minimum distance.


Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation;

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking.


Grid settings:

Positions total – number of open positions in the grid;

Distance between positions – distance between the positions in the grid.


Display settings:

StopLoss color;

StopLoss line style;

StopLoss line width;

TakeProfit color;

TakeProfit line style;

TakeProfit line width;

Position price color;

Position price line style;

Position price line width.


