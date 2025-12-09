Premium Gold Sniper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Premananth R
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 9 Aralık 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Premium Gold Snipper
Premium Gold Snipper is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules.
Supported Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Recommended brokers: Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article)
- Timeframe: M5 - M15
- Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based
- Single Order Trading: Yes
- Minimum Deposit: 500 USD (or equivalent)/0.03 Lot
- Broker Compatibility: Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset
- Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)
Key Functional Components
1. Position Control
Premium Gold Snipper executes one trade at a time. It does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage strategies. Entries and exits operate through fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels configured in the inputs.
2. Risk Handling
Traders can choose fixed-lot or percentage-based risk. The EA maintains controlled exposure and avoids placing orders during abnormally high spreads.
3. Data-Driven Logic
The EA processes recent price behaviour and internal patterns to identify valid trade setups. No external APIs, online AI engines, or third-party signals are used. All logic runs fully inside MT5.
4. Execution Module
- Monitors spread & trading conditions before sending orders
- Re-evaluates market structure after each position closes
- May temporarily stop entry during high volatility phases based on filters
How to Start
-
Attach Premium Gold Snipper to an XAUUSD chart (M5).
-
Set your preferred risk mode in Inputs.
-
Enable algo-trading in MT5.
-
The EA will begin scanning the market and operate according to its internal rules.
Usage Notes
- Trading frequency varies; some days may have no trades depending on market structure.
- Performance can vary based on spreads, VPS stability, and broker execution speed.
- Testing different parameter sets in MT5 strategy tester is strongly recommended before live use.
Price
Premium Gold Snipper — $1200 USD
Before Purchasing
- Monitor the EA over a reasonable period.
- Understand that market conditions change and no EA trades continuously.
- Run multiple backtests to identify the best settings for your broker.