Gold Smart Turtle

🧠 About Gold Smart Turtle

Gold Smart Turtle is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading.
It combines trend-following momentum logic with volatility-based filters to identify high-probability entries and manage trades dynamically.

The EA automatically handles entry, exit, and risk management, offering a balanced mix of safety and profit potential.
It’s ideal for traders who want consistent, low-maintenance performance in the volatile gold market.

⚙️ Core Features

  • ✅ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • ✅ Uses a blend of Moving Average, RSI, and ATR filters

  • ✅ Built-in Auto Lot & Risk Management System

  • ✅ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit based on volatility

  • ✅ Compatible with Hedging & Netting accounts

  • ✅ Works best on M15–H1 timeframes

  • ✅ 100% Non-Martingale, Non-Grid

  • ✅ Lightweight and low CPU usage

💹 Recommended Settings

Parameter Suggested Value Description
Timeframe M15–H1 Accurate & efficient
Symbol XAUUSD Optimized for Gold
Account Type Any Hedge or Netting
Risk 1–3% per trade Adjustable
Broker Type ECN / Raw Spread For best results

📊 Performance

Gold Smart Turtle has been backtested on 5+ years of XAUUSD data and forward-tested on live ECN accounts, showing consistent results and smooth equity growth with minimal drawdown.

🔧 Inputs Overview

  • Lot Mode: Auto / Fixed

  • Take Profit / Stop Loss: Adaptive or Manual

  • Trade Direction: Buy / Sell / Both

  • Max Open Trades: 1–3

  • Magic Number: Customizable

  • Trailing Stop: On / Off

  • Push / Email Notifications: Optional

🛠️ How to Use

  1. Attach Gold Smart Turtle to an XAUUSD chart (M15 or H1).

  2. Adjust your lot size and risk preference.

  3. Turn on AutoTrading.

  4. The EA automatically executes and manages trades based on its internal logic.

💬 Pricing & License

Option Duration Price
Purchase Lifetime $300
Rent 1 month $30
Rent 3 months $60
Rent 6 months $90
Rent 12 months $120

Includes 5 activations (as per MQL5 Market policy).

🧩 Support & Updates

  • Free lifetime updates via MQL5 Market

  • Priority customer support (response within 24 hours)

  • Regular strategy improvements and optimizations


