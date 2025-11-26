Ea GoldscalperPRO
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Vincenzo Lungard
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 26 Kasım 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
GoldScalperPRO is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD, designed for traders looking for a reliable and stable automated system for the gold market. The EA intelligently manages trade openings and closings, optimizing risk without requiring constant supervision.
Key Features:
Specialized in XAUUSD: Maximum efficiency on gold, designed for market specificities.Intelligent order management: Stop loss, take profit, and lots automatically calculated to protect capital. Advanced filtering for safe trades: Enter only under favorable conditions. Protection against common errors: Automatic controls on volumes, stops, and signals. Easy to configure: Clear and customizable parameters without code changes. Comprehensive monitoring: Detailed logs to follow performance and trades in real time.
Always run GoldScalperPRO on an M15 chart and test it on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the trade frequency and risk management.
Main Configurable Inputs:
SymbolsList
List of symbols the EA will trade. Enter only XAUUSD (gold).
MagicNumber – Identification number for the EA's trades.
This is used to distinguish trades opened by this EA from other orders in the account.
UseACFilter – Enables or disables the additional security filter.
true = enabled, false = disabled.
Improves protection against suboptimal signals.
Lots – Lot size for each trade.
Adjust according to available capital and risk management.
Example: 0.01, 0.05, 0.1.
Note: Only adjust parameters if you understand their effect on your trades.
It is recommended to always test the EA on a demo account before switching to a live account.
All values are customizable to suit your capital, broker, and desired risk level.
Why you should avoid using multiple EAs at the same time
Strategy conflicts: Each EA follows a specific logic. Multiple EAs on the same account can open opposing or duplicate orders, increasing the risk of losses.
Difficult risk management: With multiple EAs, it becomes difficult to control stop losses, take profits, and overall drawdowns.
Server overload: Too many EAs can slow down the platform, causing slippage or execution errors.
Tip: Keep only one EA per account if you want to test its effectiveness.
Using a VPN with GoldScalperPRO
Note: Using a VPN improves security and privacy, but is not a substitute for risk management or proper EA settings.
WARNING: HIGH-RISK TRADING
No Guarantee of Profit: Using GoldScalperPRO does not guarantee profits. All trades involve the risk of partial or total loss of your invested capital.
Use Capital Responsibly: Use only funds you are willing to lose. Never invest money necessary for personal, family, or business needs.
Risky Gold (XAUUSD) Trading: This EA is designed exclusively for the gold market. Volatile conditions and leverage can result in rapid losses.
Recommended Monitoring: Although GoldScalperPRO is automated, we recommend periodically monitoring your trades and fully understanding how the EA works before use.
No Liability for Losses: The developer assumes no liability for any direct, indirect, or consequential losses resulting from the use of this EA.
Education and Awareness: It is the user's responsibility to understand the functioning of financial markets, technical analysis, risk management, and the use of automated trading tools.
Recommended Testing and Simulations: It is highly recommended to test on a demo account before using GoldScalperPRO on real accounts.