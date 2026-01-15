Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro

🚀 UTAZIMA INTELLIGENT SMC PRO v4.5

🔥 The World-Class Smart Money Robot — UNLEASHED

Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro v4.5 is a next-generation Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor, engineered for traders who want precision entries, high reward-to-risk, and strict capital protection.

This EA is not a grid, not a martingale, and not a gamble bot.
It trades like institutional smart money.

🧠 CORE STRATEGY (INSTITUTIONAL LOGIC)

Utazima SMC Pro is built on pure Smart Money principles:

✅ Order Blocks (OB)
✅ Market Structure Shift (BOS / CHoCH)
✅ Liquidity Sweeps & Wick Traps
✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
✅ High R:R Precision Entries
✅ Smart Risk-Based Position Sizing

Every trade is validated by structure, price reaction, spread, margin, and broker limits before execution.

💰 MONEY MANAGEMENT (PRO LEVEL)

  • Dynamic Risk % per trade (default 1%)

  • Automatic lot calculation

  • Margin & volume limit protection

  • Max trades control

  • No over-exposure

🛡️ Designed to protect small and large accounts

⚙️ ADVANCED TRADE MANAGEMENT

✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ Break-Even protection
✔ Smart Trailing Stop
✔ Spread & freeze-level validation
✔ Session-based trading (London & New York)

⏱️ BEST TIMEFRAMES (RECOMMENDED)

H1 (Primary – Best Performance)
⭐ H4 (Structure confirmation)

👉 The EA internally uses multi-timeframe logic, even when attached to H1.

💱 BEST PAIRS (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)

  • EURUSD

  • XAUUSD(GOLD)

  • GBPUSD

  • BTCUSD(Bitcoin)

  • USDJPY

Works on all major brokers:
XM, HFM, Exness, FBS, IC Markets, FTMO, MyForexFunds & more.

🧪 TESTED & READY

✔ Backtest friendly
✔ Prop-firm ready logic
✔ Works on low spreads
✔ No hedging tricks
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid

📊 VISUAL DASHBOARD

Real-time dashboard shows:

  • Daily PnL

  • Active trades

  • Session status

  • Risk state

Clean, professional, and trader-friendly.

🔥 WHY UTAZIMA SMC PRO?

🚀 Built by a real trader
🚀 Inspired by institutional trading
🚀 Designed for consistency, not gambling
🚀 Focused on quality over quantity

This EA is for traders who understand that:

One good trade > ten random trades

📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

📲 WhatsApp Community & Direct Support
👉 https://chat.whatsapp.com/LmPKwbH1Mk2Gy5HumFvE4h

👤 MQL5 Profile (Developer)
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/utazimamiltary

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use proper risk management. Start on demo before live trading.

🔓 UTAZIMA INTELLIGENT SMC PRO v4.5

Trade Like Smart Money. Protect Capital. Let Precision Pay.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Xauud Gold Scalper Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUD Gold Scalper AI Professional Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) XAUUD Gold Scalper AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for 1-minute Gold (XAUUSD) trading . It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , advanced risk control , and intelligent trailing stop logic to deliver stable and controlled trading in fast-moving markets. This EA focuses on precision entries, strict validation, and capital protection , making it suitable for both small and large accounts. Key
Utazima Bitcoin Killer EA
Anastase Byiringiro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Join Hundreds of Traders Using UTazima Bitcoin Killer EA Today! UTAZIMA Bitcoin Killer EA — Powerful BTCUSD Robot Version: 1.8 | Magic Number: 242424004 | Platform: MetaTrader 5 Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) for optimal signals and risk management UTAZIMA Bitcoin Killer EA is a professional, fully automated trading system designed to trade BTCUSD with precision and smart risk management. Built with advanced AI-assisted strategies , it detects high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities
FREE
Utazima 001 Indictor Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Göstergeler
Utazima 001 Indicator AI Professional Market Structure & Opening Range System STOP GUESSING. START TRADING WITH STRUCTURE. Utazima 001 Indicator AI is a next-generation Market Structure & Opening Range Intelligence System , built for traders who want clarity, precision, and consistency . This is not a repainting signal tool. This is institutional-grade logic , simplified and automated for retail traders. Designed by Utazima MentorCreate , this indicator reveals the most important price zo
FREE
Modern Dark Chart Theme
Anastase Byiringiro
Kütüphaneler
Modern Dark Chart Theme Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions. The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment. Key Features Professional da
FREE
Utazima Blessings Style Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 — Advanced AI Trend & Breakout Trading System Fully Automated Professional Trend Filters Breakout + Retest Engine Smart Risk Control Works From $100 Capital Designed for MT4 & MT5 Platforms 1. Overview Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 is a next-generation Forex trading robot designed for traders seeking full automation, stable performance, and long-term low-risk growth. This system combines: AI-based market structure detection EMA trend confirmation RSI
UtazimaFiboOrderBlockPro
Anastase Byiringiro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Utazima Fibo Order Block Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that combines Order Blocks, Fibonacci retracement , and Higher Timeframe trend confirmation to deliver high-precision trade entries. Built with prop firm rules and live account safety in mind, this EA focuses on controlled risk, smart execution, and disciplined trade management rather than over-trading. ️ Core Strategy Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks) Fibonacci Premium / Discount Zones Higher Timef
Utazima Gold Master Today
Anastase Byiringiro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Utazima Gold Master Today Professional XAUUSD (Gold) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Utazima Gold Master Today  is a  professional automated trading Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD)  and optimized for  1-Minute (M1) timeframe precision trading . This EA is designed for traders who want  controlled, intelligent, and disciplined automation , not over-trading or risky systems. Key Highlights   XAUUSD only (Gold-optimized) ️  Designed for M1 timeframe Fully automated (h
Utazima BigFish AI
Anastase Byiringiro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Utazima BigFish AI – The New Standard in Gold Trading LIMITED TIME LAUNCH OFFER: BUY 1, GET 2! Get TWO Elite Trading Robots for the Price of ONE. (Read below for instructions on how to claim your Free Bonus EA) In a market full of hype and false promises, I aim to provide real, reliable trading tools. Utazima BigFish AI is a robust and well-designed Expert Advisor. It might not promise millions overnight, but it has a real edge. No false claims, no “never-losing AI”—just a real trading
