🚀 UTAZIMA INTELLIGENT SMC PRO v4.5

🔥 The World-Class Smart Money Robot — UNLEASHED

Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro v4.5 is a next-generation Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor, engineered for traders who want precision entries, high reward-to-risk, and strict capital protection.

This EA is not a grid, not a martingale, and not a gamble bot.

It trades like institutional smart money.

🧠 CORE STRATEGY (INSTITUTIONAL LOGIC)

Utazima SMC Pro is built on pure Smart Money principles:

✅ Order Blocks (OB)

✅ Market Structure Shift (BOS / CHoCH)

✅ Liquidity Sweeps & Wick Traps

✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

✅ High R:R Precision Entries

✅ Smart Risk-Based Position Sizing

Every trade is validated by structure, price reaction, spread, margin, and broker limits before execution.

💰 MONEY MANAGEMENT (PRO LEVEL)

Dynamic Risk % per trade (default 1% )

Automatic lot calculation

Margin & volume limit protection

Max trades control

No over-exposure

🛡️ Designed to protect small and large accounts

⚙️ ADVANCED TRADE MANAGEMENT

✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

✔ Break-Even protection

✔ Smart Trailing Stop

✔ Spread & freeze-level validation

✔ Session-based trading (London & New York)

⏱️ BEST TIMEFRAMES (RECOMMENDED)

⭐ H1 (Primary – Best Performance)

⭐ H4 (Structure confirmation)

👉 The EA internally uses multi-timeframe logic, even when attached to H1.

💱 BEST PAIRS (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)

EURUSD

XAUUSD(GOLD)

GBPUSD

BTCUSD(Bitcoin)

USDJPY

Works on all major brokers:

XM, HFM, Exness, FBS, IC Markets, FTMO, MyForexFunds & more.

🧪 TESTED & READY

✔ Backtest friendly

✔ Prop-firm ready logic

✔ Works on low spreads

✔ No hedging tricks

✔ No martingale

✔ No grid

📊 VISUAL DASHBOARD

Real-time dashboard shows:

Daily PnL

Active trades

Session status

Risk state

Clean, professional, and trader-friendly.

🔥 WHY UTAZIMA SMC PRO?

🚀 Built by a real trader

🚀 Inspired by institutional trading

🚀 Designed for consistency, not gambling

🚀 Focused on quality over quantity

This EA is for traders who understand that:

One good trade > ten random trades

📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

📲 WhatsApp Community & Direct Support

👉 https://chat.whatsapp.com/LmPKwbH1Mk2Gy5HumFvE4h

👤 MQL5 Profile (Developer)

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/utazimamiltary

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Use proper risk management. Start on demo before live trading.

🔓 UTAZIMA INTELLIGENT SMC PRO v4.5

Trade Like Smart Money. Protect Capital. Let Precision Pay.