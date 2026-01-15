Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro

🚀 UTAZIMA INTELLIGENT SMC PRO v4.5

🔥 The World-Class Smart Money Robot — UNLEASHED

Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro v4.5 is a next-generation Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor, engineered for traders who want precision entries, high reward-to-risk, and strict capital protection.

This EA is not a grid, not a martingale, and not a gamble bot.
It trades like institutional smart money.

🧠 CORE STRATEGY (INSTITUTIONAL LOGIC)

Utazima SMC Pro is built on pure Smart Money principles:

✅ Order Blocks (OB)
✅ Market Structure Shift (BOS / CHoCH)
✅ Liquidity Sweeps & Wick Traps
✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
✅ High R:R Precision Entries
✅ Smart Risk-Based Position Sizing

Every trade is validated by structure, price reaction, spread, margin, and broker limits before execution.

💰 MONEY MANAGEMENT (PRO LEVEL)

  • Dynamic Risk % per trade (default 1%)

  • Automatic lot calculation

  • Margin & volume limit protection

  • Max trades control

  • No over-exposure

🛡️ Designed to protect small and large accounts

⚙️ ADVANCED TRADE MANAGEMENT

✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ Break-Even protection
✔ Smart Trailing Stop
✔ Spread & freeze-level validation
✔ Session-based trading (London & New York)

⏱️ BEST TIMEFRAMES (RECOMMENDED)

H1 (Primary – Best Performance)
⭐ H4 (Structure confirmation)

👉 The EA internally uses multi-timeframe logic, even when attached to H1.

💱 BEST PAIRS (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)

  • EURUSD

  • XAUUSD(GOLD)

  • GBPUSD

  • BTCUSD(Bitcoin)

  • USDJPY

Works on all major brokers:
XM, HFM, Exness, FBS, IC Markets, FTMO, MyForexFunds & more.

🧪 TESTED & READY

✔ Backtest friendly
✔ Prop-firm ready logic
✔ Works on low spreads
✔ No hedging tricks
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid

📊 VISUAL DASHBOARD

Real-time dashboard shows:

  • Daily PnL

  • Active trades

  • Session status

  • Risk state

Clean, professional, and trader-friendly.

🔥 WHY UTAZIMA SMC PRO?

🚀 Built by a real trader
🚀 Inspired by institutional trading
🚀 Designed for consistency, not gambling
🚀 Focused on quality over quantity

This EA is for traders who understand that:

One good trade > ten random trades

📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

📲 WhatsApp Community & Direct Support
👉 https://chat.whatsapp.com/LmPKwbH1Mk2Gy5HumFvE4h

👤 MQL5 Profile (Developer)
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/utazimamiltary

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use proper risk management. Start on demo before live trading.

🔓 UTAZIMA INTELLIGENT SMC PRO v4.5

Trade Like Smart Money. Protect Capital. Let Precision Pay.


