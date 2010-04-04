Utazima 001 Indictor Ai

  • 🌍 Utazima 001 Indicator AI

Professional Market Structure & Opening Range System

🚀 STOP GUESSING. START TRADING WITH STRUCTURE.

Utazima 001 Indicator AI is a next-generation Market Structure & Opening Range Intelligence System, built for traders who want clarity, precision, and consistency.

This is not a repainting signal tool.
This is institutional-grade logic, simplified and automated for retail traders.

Designed by Utazima MentorCreate, this indicator reveals the most important price zone of the trading day — where banks, smart money, and algorithms make decisions.

🧠 WHAT MAKES UTAZIMA 001 AI DIFFERENT?

Most traders lose because they:

  • Chase breakouts

  • Enter too early

  • Ignore structure

Utazima 001 AI fixes this.

It automatically identifies the Opening Range (Kill Zone), waits for a confirmed breakout, and then guides you to the highest-probability entry: the RETEST.

This is how professionals trade.

KEY FEATURES

🤖 AI Opening Range Detection

  • Automatically draws:

    • Session High

    • Session Low

    • Midpoint (Balance Line)

  • No manual drawing. No guesswork.

🎯 Smart Target Projection

  • Auto-plots institutional targets:

    • TP 50%

    • TP 100%

    • Extended targets up to 500%

  • Know profit zones before entering a trade.

🚦 Intelligent Breakout Labels

  • Clearly marks:

    • “Utazima Breakout – Wait Retest”

    • “Perfect Retest”

    • Failed Retests (Trap Warnings)

🛡️ Retest Confirmation Logic

  • Separates:

    • High-probability professional entries

    • Low-quality fake breakouts

💎 Professional Visual Design

  • Exclusive Utazima Dark Theme

  • Clean, hedge-fund-style chart layout

  • Optional Pro Dashboard

📘 HOW TO TRADE MANUALLY (HIGH-WIN-RATE STRATEGY)

⚠️ Rule #1: Do NOT trade every signal.
Trade structure + patience.

🏆 THE GOLDEN STRATEGY: BREAK & RETEST

Wait for the Range

  • Allow the indicator to draw the Utazima Opening Range Box

  • Usually first 15–30 minutes

  • Never trade inside the box

The Breakout

  • Wait for a candle to CLOSE:

    • Above the Utazima High (Blue Line) → Buy Bias

    • Below the Utazima Low (Red Line) → Sell Bias

  • Indicator prints:

    “Utazima Breakout – Wait Retest”

❌ Do NOT enter yet
✔ Professionals wait — amateurs rush

The Retest (Sniper Entry)

  • Price returns to test the breakout line

  • Indicator confirms:

    “Perfect Retest”

BUY: bounce from Blue Line
SELL: rejection from Red Line

This is the Smart Money entry point.

Take Profit Levels

  • TP1 – 50% Target: Secure partial profits

  • TP2 – 100% Target: Standard daily objective

  • TP3 – 200% to 500%:

    • High-volatility days

    • News sessions

    • Strong trends only

Stop Loss Placement

  • Place SL inside the box:

    • Buy → below Blue Line

    • Sell → above Red Line

📌 If price closes back inside the box → setup invalid

⏱️ BEST TIMEFRAMES & ASSETS

🥇 M15 — The Professional Standard

  • Bank-level Opening Range

  • Best balance of accuracy & speed

  • Best for:

    • XAUUSD (Gold)

    • NAS100

    • US30

    • GBPUSD

🥈 M5 — Scalping Precision

  • Fast entries

  • Ideal for indices at market open

  • Best for:

    • US30

    • GER40

    • NAS100

🥉 H1 — Swing & Weekly Trends

  • Monday range break often defines the week

  • Perfect for position traders

🔗 BEST CONFIRMATION COMBINATIONS

⚠️ Use ONLY ONE confirmation tool.

Best Match: Utazima Crossover RSI Suite

  • Take Buy trades only when RSI confirms bullish momentum

  • Take Sell trades only when RSI confirms bearish momentum

🔄 Alternative: Volume Indicator

  • Real breakouts = high volume

  • Low volume breakouts = fake moves

🧠 FINAL ADVICE TO TRADERS

“Trading is not about predicting price.
It is about waiting for structure.”

Utazima 001 Indicator AI draws the map.
YOU decide when to enter.

Wait for the Perfect Retest
That is where Smart Money trades.

🎁 FREE DOWNLOAD

Experience professional-level market structure today.
Download Utazima 001 Indicator AI and trade with confidence.


