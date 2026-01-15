Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro
- Experts
- Anastase Byiringiro
- Version: 4.50
- Activations: 10
🚀 UTAZIMA INTELLIGENT SMC PRO v4.5
🔥 The World-Class Smart Money Robot — UNLEASHED
Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro v4.5 is a next-generation Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor, engineered for traders who want precision entries, high reward-to-risk, and strict capital protection.
This EA is not a grid, not a martingale, and not a gamble bot.
It trades like institutional smart money.
🧠 CORE STRATEGY (INSTITUTIONAL LOGIC)
Utazima SMC Pro is built on pure Smart Money principles:
✅ Order Blocks (OB)
✅ Market Structure Shift (BOS / CHoCH)
✅ Liquidity Sweeps & Wick Traps
✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
✅ High R:R Precision Entries
✅ Smart Risk-Based Position Sizing
Every trade is validated by structure, price reaction, spread, margin, and broker limits before execution.
💰 MONEY MANAGEMENT (PRO LEVEL)
-
Dynamic Risk % per trade (default 1%)
-
Automatic lot calculation
-
Margin & volume limit protection
-
Max trades control
-
No over-exposure
🛡️ Designed to protect small and large accounts
⚙️ ADVANCED TRADE MANAGEMENT
✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ Break-Even protection
✔ Smart Trailing Stop
✔ Spread & freeze-level validation
✔ Session-based trading (London & New York)
⏱️ BEST TIMEFRAMES (RECOMMENDED)
⭐ H1 (Primary – Best Performance)
⭐ H4 (Structure confirmation)
👉 The EA internally uses multi-timeframe logic, even when attached to H1.
💱 BEST PAIRS (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)
-
EURUSD
-
XAUUSD(GOLD)
-
GBPUSD
-
BTCUSD(Bitcoin)
-
USDJPY
Works on all major brokers:
XM, HFM, Exness, FBS, IC Markets, FTMO, MyForexFunds & more.
🧪 TESTED & READY
✔ Backtest friendly
✔ Prop-firm ready logic
✔ Works on low spreads
✔ No hedging tricks
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
📊 VISUAL DASHBOARD
Real-time dashboard shows:
-
Daily PnL
-
Active trades
-
Session status
-
Risk state
Clean, professional, and trader-friendly.
🔥 WHY UTAZIMA SMC PRO?
🚀 Built by a real trader
🚀 Inspired by institutional trading
🚀 Designed for consistency, not gambling
🚀 Focused on quality over quantity
This EA is for traders who understand that:
One good trade > ten random trades
📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY
📲 WhatsApp Community & Direct Support
👉 https://chat.whatsapp.com/LmPKwbH1Mk2Gy5HumFvE4h
👤 MQL5 Profile (Developer)
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/utazimamiltary
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use proper risk management. Start on demo before live trading.
🔓 UTAZIMA INTELLIGENT SMC PRO v4.5
Trade Like Smart Money. Protect Capital. Let Precision Pay.