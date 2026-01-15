Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro

🚀 UTAZIMA INTELLIGENT SMC PRO v4.5

🔥 The World-Class Smart Money Robot — UNLEASHED

Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro v4.5 is a next-generation Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor, engineered for traders who want precision entries, high reward-to-risk, and strict capital protection.

This EA is not a grid, not a martingale, and not a gamble bot.
It trades like institutional smart money.

🧠 CORE STRATEGY (INSTITUTIONAL LOGIC)

Utazima SMC Pro is built on pure Smart Money principles:

✅ Order Blocks (OB)
✅ Market Structure Shift (BOS / CHoCH)
✅ Liquidity Sweeps & Wick Traps
✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
✅ High R:R Precision Entries
✅ Smart Risk-Based Position Sizing

Every trade is validated by structure, price reaction, spread, margin, and broker limits before execution.

💰 MONEY MANAGEMENT (PRO LEVEL)

  • Dynamic Risk % per trade (default 1%)

  • Automatic lot calculation

  • Margin & volume limit protection

  • Max trades control

  • No over-exposure

🛡️ Designed to protect small and large accounts

⚙️ ADVANCED TRADE MANAGEMENT

✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ Break-Even protection
✔ Smart Trailing Stop
✔ Spread & freeze-level validation
✔ Session-based trading (London & New York)

⏱️ BEST TIMEFRAMES (RECOMMENDED)

H1 (Primary – Best Performance)
⭐ H4 (Structure confirmation)

👉 The EA internally uses multi-timeframe logic, even when attached to H1.

💱 BEST PAIRS (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)

  • EURUSD

  • XAUUSD(GOLD)

  • GBPUSD

  • BTCUSD(Bitcoin)

  • USDJPY

Works on all major brokers:
XM, HFM, Exness, FBS, IC Markets, FTMO, MyForexFunds & more.

🧪 TESTED & READY

✔ Backtest friendly
✔ Prop-firm ready logic
✔ Works on low spreads
✔ No hedging tricks
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid

📊 VISUAL DASHBOARD

Real-time dashboard shows:

  • Daily PnL

  • Active trades

  • Session status

  • Risk state

Clean, professional, and trader-friendly.

🔥 WHY UTAZIMA SMC PRO?

🚀 Built by a real trader
🚀 Inspired by institutional trading
🚀 Designed for consistency, not gambling
🚀 Focused on quality over quantity

This EA is for traders who understand that:

One good trade > ten random trades

📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

📲 WhatsApp Community & Direct Support
👉 https://chat.whatsapp.com/LmPKwbH1Mk2Gy5HumFvE4h

👤 MQL5 Profile (Developer)
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/utazimamiltary

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use proper risk management. Start on demo before live trading.

🔓 UTAZIMA INTELLIGENT SMC PRO v4.5

Trade Like Smart Money. Protect Capital. Let Precision Pay.


Prodotti consigliati
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
Experts
Zonda EA   C'est   un       Système entièrement automatique   avec paramètres d'optimisation ouverts et   mécanisme de récupération en temps réel. Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 345$  Next Price 990 $  GUIDE Zonda Signaux Remboursement des commissions Mises à jour Mon blog Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        GBPUSD M15 Chaque poste a toujours un       SL fixe       e
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.6 (5)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
Trinitrons Adv
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Trinitron Bot : A Multifunctional and Multi-Currency Trading Advisor Trinitron Bot is a sophisticated and versatile trading advisor designed to operate seamlessly across various timeframes and market conditions. Key Features: Averaging System with Non-Geometric Progression: Trinitron Bot utilizes an advanced averaging system that constructs a trading grid based on non-geometric progression, enhancing its adaptability and efficiency. Built-in Protection Systems: The advisor includes specialize
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Experts
Ecco i risultati del test forward. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer è uno strumento di trading innovativo progettato come un EA (Expert Advisor) per il monitoraggio delle tendenze. Questo EA cattura con precisione la tendenza dell'USDJPY combinando più SMA (Medie Mobili Semplici), RSI (Indice di Forza Relativa) e StdDev (Deviazione Standard). Utilizzando più SMA, analizza contemporaneamente le tendenze su diversi periodi e, combinando indicatori come RSI e StdDev, rileva situazioni di surriscaldam
Currency Curator Ex
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
Experts
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Experts
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Catching Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
Alphabet AI è un consulente che opera secondo la strategia di mean reversion, ovvero sfrutta la proprietà naturale dei mercati di tornare ai loro valori medi dopo forti deviazioni. L'algoritmo analizza costantemente il prezzo attuale dell'asset, confrontandolo con i livelli medi calcolati. Quando il prezzo si discosta significativamente dal suo valore medio, il consulente lo interpreta come un segnale d'azione: quando il limite superiore viene superato, apre posizioni corte, aspettandosi un cal
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
Dynamics Pips Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Experts
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Experts
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
EurUsd Algo Trading
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
Experts
EURUSD Algo Trading è un EA semplice ma altamente efficace sulla piattaforma MT5. L’EA è progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute più stabile al mondo, EURUSD. L'EA utilizza una strategia di day trading, con il 90% delle operazioni chiuse entro poche ore. Si concentra sull'identificazione dei livelli chiave nel timeframe H1 per trovare punti di ingresso e impostare livelli di Stop Loss (SL) appropriati e predefiniti. L'EA supporta una funzione di trailing stop, aiutando i trader a prot
Vidya pearson flow robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
FXGrowth2
Ngoc Ha Le
Experts
FXGrowth2 – Automated Trading Strategy FXGrowth2 is an automated trading strategy developed with a primary objective: maximizing the return-to-drawdown ratio while maintaining strict risk control , with maximum account drawdown kept below 15% . To ensure robustness and consistency, the system has been backtested over 5 years of historical data across 28 currency pairs , derived from the 7 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD, and JPY . Only when a currency pair meets our predefined per
Agro Algo
Dewald Nel
Experts
Harvest consistent performance with Agro Algo — a next-generation Expert Advisor from Synapse Dynamics LLC. Built on a deep-thinking AI core , Agro Algo fuses adaptive market analysis with precise entry/exit logic to capture high-probability moves while protecting capital. It’s prop-firm ready with per-trade risk controls, daily drawdown limits, and intelligent trade-management features such as dynamic stop placement, break-even triggers, and trailing exits. Whether you run it fully automated or
Forex Attack
Ivan Simonika
Experts
We present you an expert system, which is a universal scalper. The expert system works with small spreads and on a fast Internet channel. Settings are quite simple and easy to adjust. The Forex Attack expert system is a high-speed scalpel, and accordingly works with ticks, which must be taken into account when testing the system. The expert system works on all types of accounts: netting, hedging. The bot does not use the history stored in the database for work. For his own needs, he uploads hi
Booster for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
BOOSTER FOR MT5 is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. This FOREX Expert Advisor implements this strategy, and I hope that you will not only enjoy using this product, but also take part in its development - leaving your review with wishes here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/459
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illus
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Prosperity MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
5 (2)
Experts
High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.25 (8)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (93)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Presentazione di Marvelous EA: Il Tuo Compagno di Trading Definitivo Sblocca tutto il potenziale del mercato Forex con Marvelous EA, una soluzione di trading automatizzata all'avanguardia progettata per massimizzare i tuoi profitti e ridurre al minimo i rischi. Questo algoritmo di trading attentamente elaborato è dotato di funzioni avanzate per navigare con precisione ed efficienza nel dinamico mercato Forex. ORO - XAUUSD - H1 Prestazioni del conto reale: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/ 2321
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Versione 5.0 - Intelligenza Autonoma Attraverso Architettura Istituzionale L'evoluzione dall'automazione basata su regole all'intelligenza autonoma genuina rappresenta la progressione naturale del trading algoritmico. Ciò che i desk quantitativi istituzionali hanno iniziato a esplorare oltre un decennio fa è maturato in implementazione pratica. AIQ Versione 5.0 incarna questa maturazione: analisi AI multi-modello sofisticata, architettura di validazione indipendente e sistemi di apprendimen
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY SCONTO DEL 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Prezzo regolare: $997 al Black Friday: $498.50 (Il prezzo scontato verrà riflesso durante la promozione.) Inizio vendita: 27 novembre 2025 - evento Black Friday a tempo limitato. Estrazione Black Friday: Tutti gli acquirenti di Nano Machine GPT durante l'evento del Black Friday possono partecipare a un'estrazione casuale per vincere: 1 x attivazione Syna 1 x attivazione AiQ 1 x attivazione Mean Machine GPT Come partecipare: 1) Dopo l'acquisto, in
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.21 (29)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. FastWay EA è perfetto per ch
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.43 (14)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – Una soluzione sicura ed efficace per il trading dell'oro Offerta lancio Solo 1 copie rimaste al prezzo attuale!  Prezzo successivo: $999.99  Prezzo finale: $1999.99  Versione MT4 Ciao! Sono EA Gold Blitz   , il secondo EA della famiglia Diamond Forex Group, progettato specificamente per il trading dell'oro (XAU/USD). Con funzionalità eccezionali e un approccio focalizzato sulla sicurezza, prometto di offrire un'esperienza di trading dell'oro sostenibile ed efficace per i tra
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (137)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – griglia quantitativa adattiva che evolve con il mercato NEXUS è un sistema 100% automatico che costruisce combinazioni di regole in tempo reale, le valida out-of-sample e opera solo quando rileva un vantaggio statistico in un contesto di mercato valido. Specifiche rapide Tipo di sistema: griglia adattiva con validazione OOS (out-of-sample) e filtri di contesto (news, volatilità, sessione/giorno e aree di valore di volume opzionali). Strumenti: principali e cross Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, US
Trend DCA
Pham Khanh Duy
5 (3)
Experts
Il Dollar Cost Averaging è un algoritmo di trading molto semplice e vecchio, tuttavia molto utile dal passato fino ad ora. (Nota. Tutti gli utenti che noleggiano e acquistano DCA Pro Trend AI devono inviarmi un messaggio per ottenere la Guida per l'utente e ricevere la configurazione consigliata prima dello scambio) Sono un trader, ho iniziato a fare trading nel 2009 e oggi il commercio è la mia vita. Ho codificato questo EA sulla base di tutta la mia conoscenza, tutta la mia esperienza nel co
Normal MA Crossover EA with Filters
Ruslan Zaikin
5 (1)
Experts
<h1>MA Crossover Professional EA</h1> <h2>Overview</h2> <p>MA Crossover Expert Advisor is an automated trading system based on moving average crossover strategy with additional RSI and ADX filters for market analysis.</p> <h2>Key Features</h2> <ul> <li><strong>Dual MA Crossover Strategy</strong>: Uses fast and slow moving averages for trend detection</li> <li><strong>RSI Filter</strong>: Optional RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions</li> <li><strong>ADX Trend Filter</strong>: Op
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
Experts
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Experts
OrionXAU è un sistema di trading algoritmico progettato per operare sui mercati XAUUSD (Oro) e US100 / Nasdaq . Integra due approcci strategici (Scalping e Swing Trading) all’interno di un quadro disciplinato di gestione del rischio orientato alla stabilità a lungo termine. Mercati principali supportati • XAUUSD (Oro) • US100 / Nasdaq Architettura a doppia strategia 1. Scalping • Operazioni intraday • Breve esposizione al mercato • Ottimizzato per movimenti direzionali ridotti • Gestione del ri
Altri dall’autore
Xauud Gold Scalper Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
XAUUD Gold Scalper AI Professional Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) XAUUD Gold Scalper AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for 1-minute Gold (XAUUSD) trading . It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , advanced risk control , and intelligent trailing stop logic to deliver stable and controlled trading in fast-moving markets. This EA focuses on precision entries, strict validation, and capital protection , making it suitable for both small and large accounts. Key
Utazima Bitcoin Killer EA
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Join Hundreds of Traders Using UTazima Bitcoin Killer EA Today! UTAZIMA Bitcoin Killer EA — Powerful BTCUSD Robot Version: 1.8 | Magic Number: 242424004 | Platform: MetaTrader 5 Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) for optimal signals and risk management UTAZIMA Bitcoin Killer EA is a professional, fully automated trading system designed to trade BTCUSD with precision and smart risk management. Built with advanced AI-assisted strategies , it detects high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities
FREE
Utazima 001 Indictor Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Indicatori
Utazima 001 Indicator AI Professional Market Structure & Opening Range System STOP GUESSING. START TRADING WITH STRUCTURE. Utazima 001 Indicator AI is a next-generation Market Structure & Opening Range Intelligence System , built for traders who want clarity, precision, and consistency . This is not a repainting signal tool. This is institutional-grade logic , simplified and automated for retail traders. Designed by Utazima MentorCreate , this indicator reveals the most important price zo
FREE
Modern Dark Chart Theme
Anastase Byiringiro
librerie
Modern Dark Chart Theme Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions. The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment. Key Features Professional da
FREE
Utazima Blessings Style Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 — Advanced AI Trend & Breakout Trading System Fully Automated Professional Trend Filters Breakout + Retest Engine Smart Risk Control Works From $100 Capital Designed for MT4 & MT5 Platforms 1. Overview Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 is a next-generation Forex trading robot designed for traders seeking full automation, stable performance, and long-term low-risk growth. This system combines: AI-based market structure detection EMA trend confirmation RSI
UtazimaFiboOrderBlockPro
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Utazima Fibo Order Block Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that combines Order Blocks, Fibonacci retracement , and Higher Timeframe trend confirmation to deliver high-precision trade entries. Built with prop firm rules and live account safety in mind, this EA focuses on controlled risk, smart execution, and disciplined trade management rather than over-trading. ️ Core Strategy Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks) Fibonacci Premium / Discount Zones Higher Timef
Utazima Gold Master Today
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Utazima Gold Master Today Professional XAUUSD (Gold) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Utazima Gold Master Today  is a  professional automated trading Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD)  and optimized for  1-Minute (M1) timeframe precision trading . This EA is designed for traders who want  controlled, intelligent, and disciplined automation , not over-trading or risky systems. Key Highlights   XAUUSD only (Gold-optimized) ️  Designed for M1 timeframe Fully automated (h
Utazima BigFish AI
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Utazima BigFish AI – The New Standard in Gold Trading LIMITED TIME LAUNCH OFFER: BUY 1, GET 2! Get TWO Elite Trading Robots for the Price of ONE. (Read below for instructions on how to claim your Free Bonus EA) In a market full of hype and false promises, I aim to provide real, reliable trading tools. Utazima BigFish AI is a robust and well-designed Expert Advisor. It might not promise millions overnight, but it has a real edge. No false claims, no “never-losing AI”—just a real trading
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione