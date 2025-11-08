Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition
Yardımcı programlar
Gakko Takahashi
Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Product Overview
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition is a powerful MT5 chart tool that integrates the features of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line.
Variable-speed chart playback and reverse playback
Quickly review past price movements with fast playback or perform trade simulations with slow playback.
Instant focus movement to important time points
Instantly move to any desired time, allowing you to efficiently check charts without losing track of analysis points.
Intuitive and easy operation
Control playback, adjust speed, and change the number of bars shifted—all via simple button operations.
Suitable for FX, stocks, gold, cryptocurrencies, and all other financial instruments.
Ideal for efficiently reviewing past price movements, detecting patterns, verifying strategies, and practicing trading.
This product is an integrated version of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line.
Please try the 7-day free trial versions individually below.
Chart Auto Flow Mini
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151226
Focus Time Line Mini
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154878
Features & Benefits
Variable-speed playback and reverse playback
Control chart movements freely with a wide speed range from 50ms to 10 minutes.
Instant focus movement to important time points
Move instantly to any desired time point. The display position can be switched sequentially between the right edge, center, and left edge of the screen.
Intuitive operation
Pause, resume, adjust speed, and change the number of bars shifted easily via buttons.
Compatible with all timeframes and financial instruments
Suitable for day trading, swing trading, and long-term analysis in any chart environment.
Operation Overview
|Button/Label
|Function
|Description
|Pause / Restart
|Pause / Resume
|Control chart playback
|Reset
|Reset speed and bar shift
Speed:1s, Bar:1 にリセット
|Slow / Fast
|Adjust playback speed
|Set freely from 50ms to 10 minutes
|Bar+ / Bar-
|Adjust number of bars shifted
|Adjustable from 1 to 480 bars
|Past / Future
|Switch direction
|Switch between playback and reverse playback
|Speed / Bars (Label)
|Display current speed and bars
|Check current settings
|FocusTimeLine
|Set focus point
|Set a point at the desired time
|Position
|Change display position
|Switch between right edge, center, and left edge of the screen
|Focus
|Move focus
|Instantly move to the selected time point
|END
|Program exit
Setup
Log in to MT5, search for the product in the Market, and click "Buy" and "Download" to automatically install it.
It will be placed under Navigator → Expert Advisors (EA) → Market.
Drag & drop or double-click to add it to a chart.
Recommended Environment
OS: Windows 11
MT5: Build 5320 / Build 5260
CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 (4 cores / 8 threads)
Memory: 8GB
May work on Mac or other environments, but untested—use at your own discretion.
Risk Notice
This tool does not include trading functions; there is no risk to your funds.