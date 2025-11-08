Product Overview

Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition is a powerful MT5 chart tool that integrates the features of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line.

Variable-speed chart playback and reverse playback

Quickly review past price movements with fast playback or perform trade simulations with slow playback. Instant focus movement to important time points

Instantly move to any desired time, allowing you to efficiently check charts without losing track of analysis points. Intuitive and easy operation

Control playback, adjust speed, and change the number of bars shifted—all via simple button operations.

Suitable for FX, stocks, gold, cryptocurrencies, and all other financial instruments.

Ideal for efficiently reviewing past price movements, detecting patterns, verifying strategies, and practicing trading.



Features & Benefits

Variable-speed playback and reverse playback

Control chart movements freely with a wide speed range from 50ms to 10 minutes.

Instant focus movement to important time points

Move instantly to any desired time point. The display position can be switched sequentially between the right edge, center, and left edge of the screen.

Intuitive operation

Pause, resume, adjust speed, and change the number of bars shifted easily via buttons.

Compatible with all timeframes and financial instruments

Suitable for day trading, swing trading, and long-term analysis in any chart environment.

Operation Overview

Button/Label Function Description Pause / Restart Pause / Resume Control chart playback Reset Reset speed and bar shift Speed:1s, Bar:1 にリセット Slow / Fast Adjust playback speed Set freely from 50ms to 10 minutes Bar+ / Bar- Adjust number of bars shifted Adjustable from 1 to 480 bars Past / Future Switch direction Switch between playback and reverse playback Speed / Bars (Label) Display current speed and bars Check current settings FocusTimeLine Set focus point Set a point at the desired time Position Change display position Switch between right edge, center, and left edge of the screen Focus Move focus Instantly move to the selected time point END Program exit

Setup

Log in to MT5, search for the product in the Market, and click "Buy" and "Download" to automatically install it. It will be placed under Navigator → Expert Advisors (EA) → Market. Drag & drop or double-click to add it to a chart.

Recommended Environment

OS: Windows 11

MT5: Build 5320 / Build 5260

CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 (4 cores / 8 threads)

Memory: 8GB

This product is an integrated version ofandPlease try thefree trial versions individually below.

May work on Mac or other environments, but untested—use at your own discretion.

Risk Notice

This tool does not include trading functions; there is no risk to your funds.