Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition

Product Overview

Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition is a powerful MT5 chart tool that integrates the features of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line.

  1. Variable-speed chart playback and reverse playback
    Quickly review past price movements with fast playback or perform trade simulations with slow playback.

  2. Instant focus movement to important time points
    Instantly move to any desired time, allowing you to efficiently check charts without losing track of analysis points.

  3. Intuitive and easy operation
    Control playback, adjust speed, and change the number of bars shifted—all via simple button operations.

Suitable for FX, stocks, gold, cryptocurrencies, and all other financial instruments.
Ideal for efficiently reviewing past price movements, detecting patterns, verifying strategies, and practicing trading.

For those who want to try it first
This product is an integrated version of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line.
Please try the 7-day free trial versions individually below.
Chart Auto Flow Mini
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151226
Focus Time Line Mini
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154878

Features & Benefits

  • Variable-speed playback and reverse playback
    Control chart movements freely with a wide speed range from 50ms to 10 minutes.

  • Instant focus movement to important time points
    Move instantly to any desired time point. The display position can be switched sequentially between the right edge, center, and left edge of the screen.

  • Intuitive operation
    Pause, resume, adjust speed, and change the number of bars shifted easily via buttons.

  • Compatible with all timeframes and financial instruments
    Suitable for day trading, swing trading, and long-term analysis in any chart environment.

Operation Overview

Button/Label Function Description
Pause / Restart Pause / Resume Control chart playback
Reset Reset speed and bar shift Speed:1s, Bar:1 にリセット
Slow / Fast Adjust playback speed Set freely from 50ms to 10 minutes
Bar+ / Bar- Adjust number of bars shifted Adjustable from 1 to 480 bars
Past / Future Switch direction Switch between playback and reverse playback
Speed / Bars (Label) Display current speed and bars Check current settings
FocusTimeLine Set focus point Set a point at the desired time
Position Change display position Switch between right edge, center, and left edge of the screen
Focus Move focus Instantly move to the selected time point
END Program exit

Setup

  1. Log in to MT5, search for the product in the Market, and click "Buy" and "Download" to automatically install it.

  2. It will be placed under Navigator → Expert Advisors (EA) → Market.

  3. Drag & drop or double-click to add it to a chart.

Recommended Environment

  • OS: Windows 11

  • MT5: Build 5320 / Build 5260

  • CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 (4 cores / 8 threads)

  • Memory: 8GB

May work on Mac or other environments, but untested—use at your own discretion.

Risk Notice

This tool does not include trading functions; there is no risk to your funds.


